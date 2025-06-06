NoiseCure™ Founder Earns LEED Green Associate Credential, Strengthening Brand’s Commitment to Sustainable Design
NoiseCure delivers precise, design-forward acoustic solutions in critical environments that reduce noise without compromising style.
NoiseCure is a leader in acoustic solutions, focusing on absorbing, blocking, and covering sound in critical environments.
New credential strengthens the role NoiseCure™ plays in environmentally conscious design for healthcare and commercial environments.
Sara Beth’s achievement reinforces NoiseCure™’s position aimed toward aesthetics, functionality, and environmental responsibility. As a LEED Green Associate, she brings validated expertise in sustainable building practices, green materials, and energy-efficient design — all of which directly align with the NoiseCure™ ethos of creating spaces that feel better, function better, and perform better.
“This certification isn’t just a credential, it’s a promise,” says Sara Beth. “Our work will continue to meet the highest standards of environmental stewardship while never compromising on design integrity or acoustic performance.”
NoiseCure™, a standalone company that originated from HACQAH, specializes in customizable acoustic solutions including wall panels, ceiling baffles, and integrated sound control elements. With Sara Beth’s EDAC certification, and now LEED Green Associate Certification, the brand is well-positioned to collaborate on LEED-certified building projects, advance sustainability goals, and support clients focused on wellness, compliance, and environmentally conscious design.
To learn more about NoiseCure™ and its full range of acoustic offerings, visit www.noisecure.com
Andrew White
W And W Digital News
+1 214-762-7101
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.