'SANDBAR STATE OF MIND' - A NEW DOCUMENTARY ANNOUNCED BY NHuS³ MEDIA AND PLAIN TALKIN’ STRAIGHT SHOOTIN’ PRODUCTIONS

Sunscreen, sunburn, and ritual: imagery from Sandbar State of Mind, a documentary exploring the culture of Florida’s Gulf Coast sandbar gatherings. NHuS3 Media is innovating content, shaping culture, and crafting captivating stories across all platforms. The documentary is the debut project from Plain Talkin’ Straight Shootin’ Productions.

A Tribute to Florida Gulf Coast Culture.

BOCA GRANDE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Memorial Day Weekend, NHuS³ Media, in conjunction with Plain Talkin’ Straight Shootin’ Productions, will begin principal photography on "Sandbar State of Mind", a new independent documentary capturing the full picture of Florida’s Gulf Coast camaraderie—and the ripple effect it leaves behind.Executive produced by Jerry "J-Man" Joyner, directed by Andrew Jacob White, with aerial cinematography by Randy Newberry, the documentary offers a reflective and soulful look at Florida’s Gulf Coast boating culture—specifically the up-close experience in a community centered around a historic sandbar.Structured in their dynamic dual-narrative style, the documentary features rich cinematography, historical imagery, and heartfelt personal stories shared by elders and adolescents alike. It captures the unique sense of community that arises when people anchor side by side—not only for spectacle, but to unwind and enjoy the moment."Sandbar State of Mind" is scheduled for festival submission in Fall 2025, with a streaming release planned shortly after. The production team is also partnering with Florida tourism organizations to promote ecotourism, heritage boating, and small-town Americana.

