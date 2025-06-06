State Releases May 2025 General Revenue Report
Jefferson City, Mo. - State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for May 2025 increased 4.9 percent compared to those for May 2024, from $1.47 billion last year to $1.54 billion this year.
Net general revenue collections for 2025 fiscal year-to-date decreased 0.1 percent compared to May 2024, from $12.17 billion last year to $12.15 billion this year.
GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE
Individual income tax collections
- Increased 1.2 percent for the year, from $8.32 billion last year to $8.42 billion this year.
- Increased 8.7 percent for the month.
Pass Through Entity tax collections
- Decreased 4.2 percent for the year, from $707.5 million last year to $678.0 million this year.
- Decreased 10.3 percent for the month.
Sales and use tax collections
- Decreased 0.0 percent for the year, from $2.96 billion last year to $2.96 billion this year.
- Decreased 5.7 percent for the month.
Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections
- Decreased 7.6 percent for the year, from $893.0 million last year to $825.0 million this year.
- Decreased 17.2 percent for the month.
All other collections
- Increased 6.7 percent for the year, from $883.4 million last year to $942.8 million this year.
- Decreased 2.5 percent for the month.
Refunds
- Increased 4.7 percent for the year, from $1.60 billion last year to $1.67 billion this year.
- Decreased 33.0 percent for the month.
Pass-Through Entity tax collections were previously reported within Individual Income, which makes growth in Individual Income tax collections appear artificially low.
The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.