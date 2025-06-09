TMF Wins Contract to Improve Medicare Patient Care in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Awards Competitive Quality Innovation Network-Quality Improvement Organization Contract to TMF

TMF looks forward to continuing our work to enhance the quality of care for Medicare patients throughout our region.” — Tom Manley, president and CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TMF Health Quality Institute has secured a five-year Quality Innovation Network-Quality Improvement Organization (QIN-QIO) contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). TMF will serve as the Southcentral CMS QIN-QIO (Region 5), encompassing Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma.“TMF looks forward to continuing our work to enhance the quality of care for Medicare patients throughout our region,” said Tom Manley, TMF president and CEO. “For more than 50 years, we have been dedicated to collaborating with the health care community throughout the spectrum of care.”The Southcentral CMS QIN-QIO (Region 5) is helping nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, hospitals and outpatient clinical practices implement lasting quality improvement solutions to enhance the care patients and residents receive. Visit https://southcentralqinqio.org/ to learn more.About TMF Health Quality InstituteTMF Health Quality Institute focuses on improving lives by improving the quality of health care through contracts with federal, state and local governments, as well as private organizations. For more than 50 years, TMF has helped health care providers and practitioners in a variety of settings improve care for their patients.

