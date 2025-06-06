Gov. Henry McMaster Appoints Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Following Resignation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today issued Executive Order 2025-21, appointing Cindy S. Crick to serve as the next Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor following the resignation of Solicitor Walter Wilkins, effective June 6, 2025.

A Greenville resident, Crick has led her own law practice since 2020. She previously served as Chief of Staff to U.S. Representative Trey Gowdy from 2011 to 2019 and spent more than eight years as an Assistant Solicitor in South Carolina's Seventh Circuit Solicitor's Office. She earned her bachelor's degree from Hollins College and her juris doctorate from the University of South Carolina School of Law.

Crick will serve until a successor qualifies as provided by law. The order is effective immediately.

A copy of her resume can be found here. Her headshot is available here.