Southern Rock Icons LYNYRD SKYNYRD Team with Brent Smith of SHINEDOWN for ​Live Version of Iconic Hit 'Simple Man'

Lynyrd Skynyrd, "Celebrating 50 Years - Live At The Ryman" (Frontiers Music SRL)

The track will be featured on the legendary southern rock band's new live album and DVD recorded at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd teamed with Brent Smith of Shinedown for a live version of their iconic hit, “Simple Man.” The new single and music video is the third release from their upcoming live album and DVD, “ Celebrating 50 Years - Live At The Ryman ” (Frontiers Music SRL) - which spectacularly captures the legendary southern rock band’s historic 50th-anniversary concert at Nashville’s legendary venue. The new release will be available everywhere on June 27, 2025. Pre-Order on 2CD/DVD, Blu-Ray or a double LP here: https://ffm.to/lsryman50 Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/HRbjYoCROXk The new album stands as a celebration of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s lasting legacy in music history and showcases the band's unparalleled energy and their signature blend of blues rock and Southern hard rock swagger. Special guests on the album include Jelly Roll, Marcus King, John Osborne (The Brothers Osborne), Brent Smith (Shinedown), and Donnie Van Zant (Van Zant & .38 Special).This special release holds profound significance as it features the final performance of founding member Gary Rossington. Less than five months before his passing in March of 2023, Rossington -- the last surviving original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd -- expressed an earnest hope that the band's music would continue to be performed even after he wasn't around. And just as they’ve done for over 50 years, the band remains a driving force in rock, honoring their roots while bringing their signature sound to new audiences.With over 28 million records sold in the U.S. and a sound as iconic as the American culture it celebrates, Lynyrd Skynyrd continues to inspire fans of all ages while embodying the very soul of Southern rock. From their humble Jacksonville beginnings, through tragedy, reunion, and redemption, the band has earned its place on Rolling Stone’s list of the “100 Greatest Artists of All Time” – as well as a prominent spot in the hearts of generations.Originally formed in 1964 as My Backyard, the band evolved into Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1968, with a lineup featuring Ronnie Van Zant (vocals), Gary Rossington (guitar), Allen Collins (guitar), Larry Junstrom (bass), and Bob Burns (drums). Their 1973 debut album introduced the world to their unmistakable blend of blues, country, and hard rock. Hits like “Sweet Home Alabama” and the timeless “Free Bird” cemented their status as pioneers of the genre.At the peak of their success, in 1977, a devastating plane crash claimed the lives of lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, and backup vocalist Cassie Gaines, leaving the music world in shock. Despite the unimaginable loss, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s legacy endured, and their music remained a beacon of Southern rock.In 1987, the band reformed with Ronnie’s younger brother, Johnny Van Zant, taking over as lead vocalist. Lynyrd Skynyrd continued to tour and record, with guitarist Rickey Medlocke returning to the fold in 1996. Though founding member Gary Rossington's passing in 2023 marked the end of an era, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s influence remains stronger than ever. Their enduring music, spirit, and legacy will forever stand as a testament to the power of rock and roll."Y'know, when we started this band...we always wanted to be in front of people hearing our songs," Rossington explained while in Nashville for the live recording at the Ryman, which turned out to be his final performance with the band. "I want our music to endure because I've seen people...when they don't play anymore, they kind of fade away and people quit talking about them. You don't hear their songs or see their image on the Internet or anything. We wanted to stay around. That was our dream, for the band to play and play our music and let that be heard.”Adds Medlocke: "Gary expressed many times his wishes that the music didn't perish with him, that the legacy of the music would continue, not just on the radio or TV or in soundtracks but for the band to take it to the fans, go out and make sure that we delivered it 100 percent. That's what we do."About Frontiers Label Group:Founded in 1996 by Serafino Perugino in Napoli, Italy, Frontiers initially specialized in distribution of indie Rock labels across the Italian market. The company, however, soon evolved into a leading global rock label, working with such important artists as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Megadeth, Skunk Anansie, Van Zant, Def Leppard, Journey, Yes, Mr Big, Biohazard, Whitesnake and ELO, while also signing and developing tomorrow’s artists.Today, the expanded Frontiers Label Group owns and operates the imprints Frontiers Music Srl (Mainstream and Classic Rock), FLG Records (Alternative Music) and BLKIIBLK Records (Metal and Hard Rock) with global digital and physical distribution via The Orchard (Sony Music). The company is headquartered in Italy with additional executive staff in London, NY, Boston, Raleigh and Nashville. Serling Rooks Hunter McKoy Worob and Averill LLP provides legal representation in the US, with international legal under the direction of Dario De Cicco.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.