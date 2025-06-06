Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,079 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,144 in the last 365 days.

MPO Policy Board June 12 Agenda

The Lawrence-Douglas County MPO will be holding a Policy Board meeting on June 12, 2025 at 3:00 PM at the Lawrence Public Library in Meeting Room A. (707 Vermont St, Lawrence, KS 66044)

This meeting will be held in a hybrid format. Some staff will be in-person, however, it is anticipated that the voting members will be virtual. Virtual participation is allowed for any participant, including staff and the public.

If you wish to participate and comment during the online Zoom meeting, registration is required.
The registration link can be found on the top of the agenda.

Meetings will be recorded and posted on the City’s YouTube Channel within one-week.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPO Policy Board June 12 Agenda

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more