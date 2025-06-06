Submit Release
Weekly Traffic Update: June 6, 2025

Michigan St. street maintenance work to extend from 6th St. to 2nd St.

Beginning Monday, June 9, City contractors will extend work on Michigan St. from 6th St. to 2nd St. as a part of the City’s 2025 street maintenance program. This work includes milling, patching, and asphalt overlay, as well as curb and gutter repairs in various sections. Detours will be posted in the work area.

The City anticipates this Michigan St. work to end mid-August, pending weather or other delays.

 

 

Congressional Dr. milling work begins June 6

Beginning today, June 6, City contractors will begin milling work on Congressional Dr. between 6th St. and Overland Dr. as part of the 2025 street maintenance program. One lane of traffic for northbound and southbound drivers will be maintained while this work progresses.

Next week, patching work will begin in the area with lane shifts occurring as needed.

The City anticipates this Congressional Dr. work to end mid-July, pending weather or other delays.

 

 

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org

