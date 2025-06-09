Meeting the Moment: Growing Justice Fund Fuels Power-Shifting Food Systems Change Through Responsive Grantmaking

Join us in transforming the future of values-based good food purchasing —2025 Request for Proposals launches this fall!

Our partners are not just responding to inequity—they are building the infrastructure, policy, and food systems that communities have long envisioned.” — Ricardo Rocha, Growing Justice Advisory Committee Chair

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Growing Justice Fund is honored to resource our collective grantee organizations advancing bold, community-rooted solutions in the values-based good food procurement movement. This round of response grants reflects our commitment to meeting the moment, mobilizing trust-based resources where they are needed most, and supporting community leaders who are building just, equitable, and resilient supply and demand channels.

From Tribal food systems to Black farmer advocacy to worker-owned cooperatives and institutional procurement reform, grantee partners are shifting power, reimagining supply chains, and rooting food policy in justice and care. These investments are more than transactions—they are affirmations of trust, relationships, and long-term impact.

“In this work, trust is the strategy. Our partners are not just responding to inequity—they are building the infrastructure, policy, and food systems that communities have long envisioned. The Growing Justice Fund exists to follow their lead and invest in what they are creating for generations to come,” said Ricardo Rocha, Advisory Committee Chair of the Growing Justice Fund.

This announcement arrives ahead of the Growing Justice Fund’s 2025 Request for Proposals, set to open later this fall. The upcoming RFP will invite new and existing partners to join us in advancing values-based purchasing models that center building infrastructure and capacity for aggregator intermediaries and farmers, values-based policy and labor rights organizing, and the cultivation of traditional food pathways to build community wealth within Tribal Nations.

We invite you to stay connected, learn more about our grantee partners, and prepare for what’s next in this growing movement. Visit growingjusticefund.org to explore our impact, subscribe to our newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn @growingjusticefund to stay in the loop as we shape the future of food systems together.

The Growing Justice Fund thanks our grantees, Advisory Committee, and funding partners for continuing to show up with purpose, power, and possibility.

