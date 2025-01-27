Growing Justice Fund Announces 2024 Grantees, Awarding Over $5 Million to Support Values-Based Good Food Procurement
A Total of 36 Community-Led Initiatives Funded to Support Values-Based Institutional Food Buying
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Growing Justice Fund is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2024 grant cycle, awarding over $5 million to 36 grantees focused on advancing equity in food procurement. This funding supports initiatives led by and benefiting Tribal, Indigenous, Black, Latinx, Asian, and immigrant communities, all working to reshape the food system to be more just, sustainable, and community-centered.
For this grant cycle, the Growing Justice Fund provided a mix of Planning Grants and Implementation Grants, with funding amounts ranging from $25,000 to $250,000. The grants support a variety of projects that aim to expand engagement with community-serving institutions, including schools, hospitals, and elder care facilities, which hold the purchasing power to positively impact historically marginalized communities.
The 2024 grants are aligned with Growing Justice’s three priority areas:
Infrastructure: Building and strengthening the infrastructure necessary for equitable food procurement, including support for BIPOC+ producers, food hubs, and institutional partnerships.
Policy and Organizing: Supporting grassroots organizing, policy advocacy, and capacity-building efforts that align institutional food procurement practices with community needs.
Tribal Food Systems: Strengthening food sovereignty efforts within Tribal Nations, including promoting traditional foodways and economic empowerment across Native communities.
The selected grantees are working on initiatives that range from expanding food hubs and establishing new partnerships with anchor institutions to advocating for changes in institutional food procurement policies and fostering the growth of Tribal food sovereignty.
"With the support of Growing Justice and similar organizations, small family-owned farms like ours—once lacking such opportunities—are now empowered to bridge the gaps in social and economic inequities. This support enables us to contribute to the restoration of ethical and sustainable practices in food production. The funding allows us to grow healthy, nutritious food for underserved communities while simultaneously strengthening the local food chain and fostering a brighter and bountiful future for all." - Innoculated Farms
List of 2024 Grantees:
Ajo Center for Sustainable Agriculture
Bidii Baby Food
Black In Greene Partnership
Coalicion de Pequenos Agricultores
Covenant Pathways (Spirit Farm)
CRECE Urban Farms
Dion's Chicago Dream
Duwamish Tribal Services
Feeding Black Power
Fresh Approach
Good Food Buffalo Coalition
Hawaiʻi Good Food Alliance
Hmong American Farmers Association
Hmong Association of Washington
Innoculated Farms
Institute of Afrofuturist Ecology, Inc
Instituto para la Investigacion y Accion en Agroecologia Inc
Just Purchasing Consortium
Kumano I Ke Ala
Liberated Land Cooperative
Metropolitan Chicago Good Food Purchasing Initiative
Migrant Justice
Monacan Nation Cultural Foundation
NACA-Inspired Schools Network
Native Foodways Restoration Alliance
New Jersey Food Democracy Collaborative
Region One Education Service Center
Reuben V. Anderson Center for Justice
Sentli Center for Regenerative Agriculture
Seven Seed Sowers Co-op
Sicangu Community Development Corporation
Ujamaa Farmer Collective Association
Virgin Islands Good Food Coalition
Working Landscapes
Xa Kako Dile
Ziibimijwang Inc
The Growing Justice Fund invites donors to join us in supporting transformative efforts to create an equitable, community-centered food system. By investing in the leadership and resilience of historically marginalized communities, we are fostering economic opportunity, sustainability, and justice across the food value chain. Your support enables the expansion of this critical work, driving systemic change through infrastructure development, policy advocacy, and community-led solutions. Together, we can amplify the impact of these initiatives and ensure a future where good food benefits everyone. To learn more about funding opportunities or to partner with us, please visit our website, growingjusticefund.org, or contact support@growingjusticefund.org.
For more information about the Growing Justice Fund and the complete list of 2024 grantees, please visit growingjusticefund.org/grantees/?y=2024.
The Growing Justice Fund extends sincere thanks to our Advisory Committee and funders for their unwavering support in advancing our mission. Visit our website to learn more about the individuals and organizations behind this work: growingjusticefund.org/who-we-are.
About the Growing Justice Fund:
The Growing Justice Fund is a pioneering philanthropic fund dedicated to advancing justice and equity in food procurement practices. It supports community-led initiatives working to shift institutional procurement systems and create sustainable, community-driven food value chains. The Growing Justice Fund is housed at the Amalgamated Charitable Foundation.
