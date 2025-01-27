Growing Justice Fund Announces 2024 Grantees, Awarding Over $5 Million to Support Values-Based Good Food Procurement

A Total of 36 Community-Led Initiatives Funded to Support Values-Based Institutional Food Buying

We are thrilled to announce our 2024 grantees, representing a powerful collective of community-led initiatives that embody the transformative work that values-based good food procurement can achieve.” — Ricardo Rocha, Growing Justice Advisory Committee Chair

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Growing Justice Fund is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2024 grant cycle, awarding over $5 million to 36 grantees focused on advancing equity in food procurement. This funding supports initiatives led by and benefiting Tribal, Indigenous, Black, Latinx, Asian, and immigrant communities, all working to reshape the food system to be more just, sustainable, and community-centered.

For this grant cycle, the Growing Justice Fund provided a mix of Planning Grants and Implementation Grants, with funding amounts ranging from $25,000 to $250,000. The grants support a variety of projects that aim to expand engagement with community-serving institutions, including schools, hospitals, and elder care facilities, which hold the purchasing power to positively impact historically marginalized communities.

The 2024 grants are aligned with Growing Justice’s three priority areas:

Infrastructure: Building and strengthening the infrastructure necessary for equitable food procurement, including support for BIPOC+ producers, food hubs, and institutional partnerships.

Policy and Organizing: Supporting grassroots organizing, policy advocacy, and capacity-building efforts that align institutional food procurement practices with community needs.

Tribal Food Systems: Strengthening food sovereignty efforts within Tribal Nations, including promoting traditional foodways and economic empowerment across Native communities.

The selected grantees are working on initiatives that range from expanding food hubs and establishing new partnerships with anchor institutions to advocating for changes in institutional food procurement policies and fostering the growth of Tribal food sovereignty.

"With the support of Growing Justice and similar organizations, small family-owned farms like ours—once lacking such opportunities—are now empowered to bridge the gaps in social and economic inequities. This support enables us to contribute to the restoration of ethical and sustainable practices in food production. The funding allows us to grow healthy, nutritious food for underserved communities while simultaneously strengthening the local food chain and fostering a brighter and bountiful future for all." - Innoculated Farms

List of 2024 Grantees:

Ajo Center for Sustainable Agriculture

Bidii Baby Food

Black In Greene Partnership

Coalicion de Pequenos Agricultores

Covenant Pathways (Spirit Farm)

CRECE Urban Farms

Dion's Chicago Dream

Duwamish Tribal Services

Feeding Black Power

Fresh Approach

Good Food Buffalo Coalition

Hawaiʻi Good Food Alliance

Hmong American Farmers Association

Hmong Association of Washington

Innoculated Farms

Institute of Afrofuturist Ecology, Inc

Instituto para la Investigacion y Accion en Agroecologia Inc

Just Purchasing Consortium

Kumano I Ke Ala

Liberated Land Cooperative

Metropolitan Chicago Good Food Purchasing Initiative

Migrant Justice

Monacan Nation Cultural Foundation

NACA-Inspired Schools Network

Native Foodways Restoration Alliance

New Jersey Food Democracy Collaborative

Region One Education Service Center

Reuben V. Anderson Center for Justice

Sentli Center for Regenerative Agriculture

Seven Seed Sowers Co-op

Sicangu Community Development Corporation

Ujamaa Farmer Collective Association

Virgin Islands Good Food Coalition

Working Landscapes

Xa Kako Dile

Ziibimijwang Inc

The Growing Justice Fund invites donors to join us in supporting transformative efforts to create an equitable, community-centered food system. By investing in the leadership and resilience of historically marginalized communities, we are fostering economic opportunity, sustainability, and justice across the food value chain. Your support enables the expansion of this critical work, driving systemic change through infrastructure development, policy advocacy, and community-led solutions. Together, we can amplify the impact of these initiatives and ensure a future where good food benefits everyone. To learn more about funding opportunities or to partner with us, please visit our website, growingjusticefund.org, or contact support@growingjusticefund.org.

For more information about the Growing Justice Fund and the complete list of 2024 grantees, please visit growingjusticefund.org/grantees/?y=2024.

The Growing Justice Fund extends sincere thanks to our Advisory Committee and funders for their unwavering support in advancing our mission. Visit our website to learn more about the individuals and organizations behind this work: growingjusticefund.org/who-we-are.

About the Growing Justice Fund:

The Growing Justice Fund is a pioneering philanthropic fund dedicated to advancing justice and equity in food procurement practices. It supports community-led initiatives working to shift institutional procurement systems and create sustainable, community-driven food value chains. The Growing Justice Fund is housed at the Amalgamated Charitable Foundation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.