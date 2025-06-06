Copperloy Launches New Shopping Platform to Guide Safer Forklift Ramp Purchases

Copperloy, has introduced a new online shopping platform designed to help businesses select the correct—and safest—yard ramps for forklift use.

TWINSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Copperloy, a trusted U.S. manufacturer with over 70 years of experience in loading dock equipment, has introduced a new online shopping platform designed to help businesses select the correct—and safest—yard ramps for forklift use. Known for its American-made products, engineering precision, and unwavering focus on workplace safety, Copperloy created this shopping platform in response to growing concerns over misleading online listings and substandard ramp offerings from lesser-known vendors.

Addressing a Growing Safety Concern in Material Handling

The rise of online ramp vendors has flooded the market with products labeled as “yard ramp” that, in reality, lack the structural integrity required to support forklifts and industrial loads. Many of these ramps are rated far below the 20,000 to 30,000 lbs. capacity needed for standard forklift operations, putting businesses at risk of serious equipment damage, load failures, and workplace injuries.

Copperloy’s new shopping platform serves as both a buying guide and safety resource, helping users match ramp specifications to their actual operational demands. The goal: ensure customers select ramps engineered to handle real-world forklift traffic—not just less expensive alternatives that are not designed for heavy forklift loading and unloading.

“Many buyers don’t realize that not all ramps advertised online are forklift-safe,” says Andy Pohlmeyer, National Sales Manager at Copperloy. “We’ve seen too many companies unknowingly purchase underbuilt ramps that aren’t rated for their equipment or loads. This new tool simplifies the buying process and ensures that customers end up with a ramp that’s built for performance, safety, and longevity—exactly what Copperloy has delivered for decades.”

Key Features of the Copperloy Ramp Selector Guidelines:

Ramp Selector Guidelines – Guides users through a step-by-step process based on weight capacity, ramp length, height requirements, and forklift type.

Forklift-Specific Recommendations – Highlights only those ramps engineered to support loads up to 30,000+ lbs.

Educational Warnings – Flags common mistakes and clarifies the dangers of using under-capacity or mislabeled ramps.

U.S.-Made Assurance – All featured ramps are manufactured at Copperloy’s Ohio facility and meet ANSI and OSHA safety standards.

Live Expert Support – Users can contact Copperloy’s sales team directly for help evaluating their ramp needs or verifying specs.

Explore the Tool and Shop with Confidence

Copperloy invites businesses to explore its new ramp selection tool at www.copperloy.com. Whether you're outfitting a new facility or replacing outdated equipment, this platform ensures you choose a ramp that’s engineered for safety and built to last. Don’t risk your operation on an unsafe or misrepresented product—shop smarter with Copperloy.

About Copperloy

Copperloy, a division of JH Industries, has been designing and manufacturing high-performance loading dock equipment for over 70 years. Based in Twinsburg, Ohio, Copperloy produces American-made yard ramps, dock boards, portable loading docks, and material handling solutions trusted by industries nationwide. Their products are engineered for strength, safety, and durability—especially for demanding forklift operations. With a reputation for innovation and reliability, Copperloy continues to set the standard for safe loading and unloading solutions.

