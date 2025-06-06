James Britton 1941-2025

James “Jim” Russell Britton died on Wednesday, June 4th, 2025, due to complications of MS and diabetes. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 10:30 AM, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Turtle Lake, ND. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Rural Mandan, ND at 3:00 PM.

He was born January 14, 1941, the oldest of 3 sons born to Edwin and Ruby (Forland) Britton. Jim was raised on the family farm northwest of Turtle Lake, ND. He attended country school prior to graduating as a Valedictorian from Turtle Lake High School. He continued his education at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, ND where he received his Juris Doctorate degree from UND School of Law, graduating in 1965.

While attending college, Jim met the woman who was to become his wife, Janet Grove. They were married in 1960 in Hillsboro, ND. They were blessed with four children. Following graduation, Jim enlisted in the US Army, proudly serving his country as a Captain during the Vietnam War. He was assigned to JAG Corp, stationed in Fort Lee, VA and later in Fort Baker, CA. He was a member of the ND National Guard, serving for 26 years and attaining the rank of Major. Following his discharge from the Army, Jim took a position with Ackre Law Firm in Cando, ND. He remained with the firm for 9 years. In 1977, Jim was appointed US Attorney for ND during the Carter Administration. Following his tenure there, he opened a private practice in Rolla, ND.

He met and married a teacher, Linda Heavin. After their retirement, Jim and Linda moved to her home state of Texas, where he was employed by Curves International Fitness Centers, writing franchise contracts. He had a longstanding love of farming and purchased farmland near his “home place.” He would travel to ND in the summer to assist his brothers with farming. Linda died in 2011. Jim returned to ND in 2015 to be closer to the farming operation. He reconnected with classmate and long-time friend, Joanne (Sundby) Schlafmann. They were married in 2017 and made their home in Turtle Lake. Together, they did some traveling and spent several winters in CA. During summers in Turtle Lake, Jim loved taking drives out to the farm to watch the growing season as it progressed into harvest, always a farm boy at heart.

Jim is survived by his wife, Joanne; son Jim (Bev) Britton of Penn Valley, CA; daughters Lori (Jen) Britton of Faribault, MN; Kirsten (Stanford) Nitz of Dublin, OH; Lisa Britton and husband Vince Villarreal of Pinole, CA. Grandson Alex (Emma) Britton; grandchildren Kaylee Chappuie, William Waldner, Sarah (Giovanna) Villarreal and Ryan Villarreal; great grandson Elliot Bauernfeind. Brother, Roger (Joni) Britton of Underwood, ND; former wife Janet Britton of Pinole, CA; five stepchildren and ten step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews who were all very special to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Richard (Dick) Britton; and sister-in-law Lillian Britton.

View the complete obituary here: https://www.goetzfuneralhomes.com/obituary/james-jim-britton