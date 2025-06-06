Violent Human Traffickers Sentenced to Life in Prison

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Two members of a violent human trafficking ring that operated in south Columbus were sentenced today to life in prison, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced.



The sentencing of James Antwan Dukes-Johnson, 29, and Michael Anthony Davis, 22, follows their May 8 convictions by a Franklin County jury on numerous felony charges including aggravated murder, trafficking in persons, compelling and promoting prostitution, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.



“These dangerous criminals are a menace to the public, committing murder, forcing women into prostitution and trafficking deadly drugs,” Yost said. “With today’s sentences, they forfeit their ability to be members of society.”



Dukes-Johnson and Davis will be eligible for parole after 96 and 81 years, respectively. If released, both men will have to register as Tier II sex offenders. They were among six co-defendants indicted in December 2023 following an investigation by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.



According to investigators, the group forced women into prostitution to generate money for the purchase of narcotics. Members of the group were also responsible for the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Adrian Smith in May 2023.



“I want to commend Dan Meyer and Billie Gallagher for their outstanding work and commitment in prosecuting this case,” said Franklin County Prosecutor Shayla Favor, whose office prosecuted the case. “To the family and friends of Adrian Smith, I extend my heartfelt condolences once again. While no sentence can undo the pain of your loss, I hope this outcome brings a measure of justice and peace as you continue to heal.”



The four other co-defendants pleaded guilty previously to the following charges:

Sarah Rose Dotson, 34, of Columbus: engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, compelling prostitution, trafficking in cocaine and having weapons under disability

engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, compelling prostitution, trafficking in cocaine and having weapons under disability Shahee Siler, 39, of Columbus: promoting prostitution and involuntary manslaughter

promoting prostitution and involuntary manslaughter Alexias Monay Lashel Carr-Johnson, 30, of Marysville: permitting drug abuse and receiving proceeds subject to forfeiture

permitting drug abuse and receiving proceeds subject to forfeiture Tyler Leianne Payne, 31, of Columbus: permitting drug abuse and receiving proceeds subject to forfeiture

Payne was sentenced to two years of community control, and the three remaining defendants await sentencing.The task force, formed under the Ohio Attorney General’s Organized Crime Investigations Commission, conducted the investigation as part of its ongoing mission to eradicate human trafficking.The Central Ohio Human Trafficking task force consists of representatives from the Columbus Division of Police, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, FBI, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Licking County Sheriff’s Office, Powell Police Department, Ohio State University Police Department, Marysville Police Department, Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Union County Prosecutor’s Office, Southeast Healthcare and Salvation Army.

