Modernizing State Routes 17A and 94 in Orange County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work is beginning on a multi-faceted project to construct a roundabout, replace multiple culverts and resurface State Routes 17A and 94 in the Towns of Warwick and Goshen and the Villages of Warwick, Florida and Goshen, Orange County. In an area known for its apple festivals, black dirt farms, harness racing, and unique shopping experiences, this multi-community $30 million project will enhance traffic flow, prevent flooding while increasing resiliency, and enhance pedestrian facilities to meet the needs of this growing county in the Hudson Valley.

“This multi-faceted project is part of our ongoing commitment to create 21st Century transportation infrastructure that focuses on the needs of communities across the Hudson Valley,” Governor Hochul said. “By creating a state-of-the-art roundabout, miles of multi-modal access to town and village centers, and building for future tourism, we are enhancing safety and easing travel to the many popular destinations that this fast-growing region has to offer.”

The centerpiece of the project will be the 14 miles of roadway resurfacing, which will take place along State Routes 94/17A from the New Jersey state line to the Town of Goshen and State Route 94 to Durland Road. Striping with reflective epoxy paint will be added to increase the visibility of pavement markings during storms, further enhancing safety. Traffic signals and curb ramps at adjacent exits and entrances will also be upgraded.

Additionally, the project will construct a roundabout with decorative street lighting along State Route 94 at County Route 1A and Reservoir Road in the Town of Warwick to realign this intersection. The new roundabout will feature native landscaping and will be designed to reduce potential conflict points that motorists and pedestrians encounter, while creating fewer traffic backups. New crosswalks, sidewalks and other pedestrian accommodations will also improve access to nearby destinations.

Roundabouts are engineered to maximize safety and minimize congestion. Compared to some traditional intersections, traffic flows more freely through roundabouts, cutting congestion and commute times. Crashes at roundabouts tend to be less severe because they typically occur at slower speeds. Roundabouts also eliminate the need for electric-powered traffic signals. For tips on how to safely navigate a roundabout, check out this helpful instructional video available on DOT’s Youtube channel.

Strong, resilient infrastructure is important to the overall health of communities and this project will modernize drainage systems to better handle stormwater runoff and replace three culverts along State Route 94 and one along State Route 17A to prevent erosion and promote the health and habitat of local streams.

Upgrades to traffic signals, new crosswalks, sidewalk curb ramps, accessible pedestrian signal equipment, drainage and the implementation of new lane configurations will occur at the following intersections:

State Route 94 at 17A

State Route 94 at Colonial Avenue

State Route 94 at Meadow Road

State Route 94 at Reservoir Road

Staged construction is expected to include lane shifts, limited daily lane closures and minor detours. The project is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2027.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “There is no greater champion for infrastructure improvements in the Hudson Valley and across the state than Governor Hochul. Visitors come to Orange County for its natural beauty and tourism opportunities, and many have stayed over the years to live, work and raise a family, resulting in its growth. The investments we are making in infrastructure in the region accommodate this growth, and create enhanced mobility with pedestrian enhancements, a smoother ride and overall, a more resilient transportation system.”

Senator Chuck Schumer said, “Thanks to millions from my Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, we are paving the way for a safer future in the Hudson Valley. This will construct a new roundabout and resurface State Routes 17A and 94, improving traffic flow along this vital corridor and helping connect residents and visitors to Orange County’s famous apple festivals and black dirt farms all while creating jobs, jobs, jobs. I’m grateful that Governor Hochul is putting these federal dollars to good use to improve safety and connectivity for New Yorkers in the Hudson Valley.”

Representative Pat Ryan said, “When we modernize our infrastructure, we make life more accessible and efficient for Hudson Valley families while promoting critical economic development across the region. This project is a gamechanger for our community; delivering the safer streets, better storm systems, and improved traffic flow that Orange County families deserve. I’ll keep working with partners at every level of government to improve traffic safety, modernize outdated infrastructure, and bolster economic growth in every corner of the Hudson Valley.”

