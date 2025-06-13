NaVOBA and VIP Partner to Deliver VIP CORPORATE

NaVOBA’s mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises® (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. VIP CORPORATE’s Founding Partners at the 2024 Joint Forces Forum The Veteran Institute for Procurement provides specialized training to Veteran-owned small businesses looking to enter or grow in federal procurement.

VIP CORPORATE training equips veteran business owners with the knowledge, tools, and strategies to enter or scale in the private sector.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA), in collaboration with the National Veteran Institute for Procurement (VIP) , proudly present VIP CORPORATE —an intensive, no-cost training program tailored for veteran-owned businesses aiming to grow in the private sector. While many veteran-owned businesses begin their journey serving the public sector, the private sector offers an even greater opportunity. Considering 85% of Fortune 500 companies have veteran-inclusive procurement strategies, combined with the large amount of corporate revenue spent on contracts, a significant opportunity is presented to veteran-owned businesses. With this opportunity, a challenge is presented to owners on how to gain access into this world and scale it. VIP CORPORATE was created to bridge the gap and provide a clear path for veteran business owners to understand, engage, and succeed.Hosted September 30th through October 2nd at the Bolger Center in Potomac, Maryland, VIP CORPORATE delivers over 27 hours of focused instruction across two days. Attendees will receive training from industry experts and a full day of networking with Fortune 1000 corporations. The curriculum will cover industry insights, the latest trends, and proven strategies to succeed in the corporate market. It will include sector-specific topics such as business infrastructure and operations, effective compliance and governance, strategic growth tactics, and marketing to the Fortune 1000. Additional focus areas include business processes, finances, legal, accounting, personnel, and business development. Expert panels featuring corporate professionals and veteran entrepreneurs provide firsthand insight into what it takes to compete for commercial contracts.What sets VIP CORPORATE apart is the seamless bridge it builds between education and application. Following the conclusion of the classroom based learning, attendees participate in NaVOBA’s Joint Forces Forum (JFF). During the first night Joint Forces Forum, the Best Corporations for Veteran’s Business Enterprisesand the Veteran’s Business Enterprises of the Yearare celebrated. These awards honor both corporate leaders in veteran-inclusive supply chains and Veteran’s Business Enterprisessetting the standard for commercial success. This night is a night to celebrate accomplishments, and also designed to facilitate conversations between veteran business owners and corporate professionals over a complimentary dinner.The next day, veteran business owners get to take their training and meet with Fortune 1000 procurement professionals who are actively seeking new, qualified suppliers in roundtable discussions. This isn’t just networking, it’s strategic, high-value interaction designed to convert readiness into results. Veteran business owners get the opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities, explore mutual business interests, and begin building relationships that can open doors to long-term commercial contracts.By moving from structured instruction to active application, VIP CORPORATE delivers more than just insight into the commercial procurement space, it creates access. This model exemplifies NaVOBA’s mission to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises(VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. Built on the foundation of the highly successful VIP program, which has equipped over 3,000 veteran-owned businesses since 2009, VIP CORPORATE now brings that legacy into the private sector, empowering veteran entrepreneurs to succeed far beyond the federal marketplace.For more information or to apply for the next VIP CORPORATE class, visit www.navoba.org/vip-corporate or www.nationalvip.org/corporate Requirements: To participate in VIP CORPORATE, businesses must be for-profit, in operation for at least three years, and generating a minimum of $3 million in annual revenue.Photos from the 2024 Joint Forces Forum and the 2024 BCVBE Celebration are available at www.navoba.org/inaugural-joint-forces-forum-2024 and www.navoba.org/2024-bcvbe Interested in sponsoring VIP CORPORATE sessions? Learn more at www.navoba.org/VIP-Sponsorship

