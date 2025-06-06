LIV Sotheby’s International Realty Dominates the Field in 2025 RealTrends Verified + The Thousand Rankings

173 Advisors and Teams Earn National Honors, Representing 45% of the Firms Advisors Across All Colorado Offices

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR) is proud to announce that 149 of our global real estate advisors and 24 teams have been ranked in the 2025 RealTrends Verified + The Thousand, a national benchmark for excellence that highlights the top-performing real estate professionals across the U.S. Based on 2024 closed sales and transaction volume, this year’s honorees reflect the unwavering drive and elite performance mindset that sets LIV SIR apart.

Among the more than two million real estate agents in the U.S., this recognition places our professionals firmly in the top tier. An impressive 45% of our LIV SIR Advisors were recognized, underscoring our broad success and strong performance across the country.

Leading the charge in the small teams category by volume, the powerhouse Behr Team earned the No. 30 spot nationwide. On the individual leaderboard, four standout advisors—Barbara Gardner (No. 89), Dan Dockray (No. 95), Matthew Blake (No. 171), and Stacie Chadwick (No. 178)—ranked in the top 1% of agents nationally by sales volume. Cementing LIV SIR’s reputation for producing top-tier performers.

Across Colorado, LIV SIR’s impact was widespread. Six teams that landed in the top 10% nationally in small teams by volume include Anne Dresser Kocur, Kylie Russell Team, Mckinze Casey Team, The Behr Team, The Wolfe-Bouc Group, and Trish Bragg & Maggie Armstrong.

“In a year defined by economic uncertainty, rising interest rates, and increased inventory, our brokers didn’t just adapt—they led,” said Shannel Ryan, President, Colorado for LIV Sotheby’s International Realty. “While others paused, we pushed forward.”

RealTrends Verified—the evolution of America’s Best, RealTrends 500, Nation’s Best, City Rankings, and The Thousand—now streamlines recognition across national, state, and city levels. The verification process remains rigorous, ensuring only the top residential agents and teams earn this distinction.

At LIV SIR, excellence isn’t just the goal—it’s the standard. We consistently rank among the top firms in the country. We are proud that our advisors continue to show up and show out, raising the bar in Colorado and beyond. Congratulations!

Top Small Teams

Anne Dresser Kocur, Dream Life Denver, Emily Henderson and Jennifer Davenport, Ford Fountain Team, Heather Graham & Sean Endsley, Hooper Pursell, Jane Brennan and Beckett Brennan - The Brennan Group, Erickson | McIntosh Group, JoyFel Team, Kelly Baca and Gail Wheeler, Koa Schumann and Jason Filler, Kylie Russell Team, Lake Team, Mckinze Casey Team, Rule Properties, Selling Fort Collins, Team Denver Homes, The Behr Team, The Oakes Group, The Spruce Team, The Wendling Group, The Wolfe-Bouc Group, Tom & Denise Barnwell, and Trish Bragg & Maggie Armstrong

Top Individual Agents

Alex D’Allaird, Ammy Nguyen, Andie Ohde, Angela Hacker, Angie Johson, Aniela Wasmanski, Ann Atkinson, Ann Durham, Anna Centron, Anna Menz, Anna Savier, Arn Rasker, Audrey Will, Banks Brown, Barbara Gardner, Benjamin Day, Blake O’Shaughnessy, Brenda Freeman, Bret Amon, Bret Burton, Brian Gavin, Brooke Burgamy, Brooke Maline, Casey Miller, Cassie Slentz Gates, Channing Boucher, Cherise Selley, Chris Angelovic, Chris Scherpf, Christine Nicholson, Connie Kraska, Corey Lamothe, Corie Chandler, Crystal Hodge, Dan Dockray, Dana Dennis Gumber, David McHugh, Dawn Mullin, Deborah Clawson, Delroy Gill, Deviree Vallejo, Diane Clow, DJ Johnson, Douglas D. Kerbs, Doyle Richmond, Elaine Stucy, Eric Scott, Frank Hofmeister, Gary Huresky, George Nehme, Gwenivere Snyder, Hawk Vanek, Heather Losa, Hilary Taylor, Jackie Stratton, Jaima Giles-Alsum, Jake McTigue, Jan Nelsen, Jennifer Parson, Jennifer Antonio, Jenny Kurpinsky, Jewel Brown, JJ Ossola, Johnny DeBrito, John Burchmore, John Keith, John-Michael Liles, Josh Jackson, Joy Nowakowski, Justin Joseph, Kara Wetherill, Karina Stevens, Kate Perry, Katie Hoster, Kay Bohan, Ken Grodberg, Kevin Kuebert, Kiley Flint, Kristin Cotton, Lark Stewart, Larry Hutton, Lars Carlson, Laura Kloth, Laura Zietz, Lauren Stadjuhar, Laurie Brennan, Lea VanSchaack, Leigh Flanagan, Leisa Sollenberger, Linda Clure, Lindsay McBride, Lisa Fallon, Lisa Jones, Liz Richards, Lynn Westfall, Maggi Kelly-Costello, Maggie Turner, Malia Cox Nobrega, Maria Vitale, Marie Jacobs, Mark Dollard, Matthew Blake, Matt Schlitt, Matthew Hintermeister, Melinda Lee, Michael Berman, Michael Turner, Michelle Rampelt, Michelle Seward, Mick Kelly, Molly Weiss, Nancy Levine, Nicole Pulitzer, Nilmini Senanayake Hecox, Paige Shonk, Patti Maurer Williams, Peggy Raible, Phillip Booghier, Rick Fusting, Robert Brier, Ron Shelton, Saana Miklo, Sally Puff Courtney, Sam Lumb, Sara Foxley Smith, Sara Vaughn, Seth Jones, Shannon Tiger, Shelby Richardson, Sherry Landwehr, Sonya Peterson, Stacie Chadwick, Stacy Owen Resop, Stephanie Hart, Steve Blank, Stuart Reddell, Susie Langford, Tammy Cooper, Teddy Errico, Tim Thein, Todd L. Crosbie, Tom Dunn, Tricia Campbell, Will Sipf, Yvette Putt, Yvonne Dawsey, and Zach Lloyd

For the full RealTrends Verified + The Thousand rankings, visit www.realtrends.com.

To qualify, an individual agent must have closed at least 40 transactions or $16 million in sales volume for 2024. For real estate teams, the minimum is 60 transaction sides or $24 million in closed sales volume for 2024. 2024 rankings are based off 2024 numbers. RealTrends The Thousand and Verified teams and individuals are recognized as among the top 1.5% of real estate professionals in the U.S.

