Madhu Bhandari enters regulated finance with DIH Capital Markets and $10B liquidity backing

DIH Capital Markets embodies the convergence of regulatory strength and technological agility a platform designed not only to compete, but to lead in the new global financial order,” — Maria Paula Castaño

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhu Shekhar Bhandari has officially acquired the licenses to operate DIH Capital Markets, marking a strategic move into the regulated financial sector. The firm will operate through the globally recognized MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, backed by a liquidity provider with over \$10 billion in operational capacity, positioning DIH as a serious contender in global markets.Leveraging this legal and technical infrastructure, DIH Capital Markets will offer professional multi-asset market services, including trade execution, access to advanced trading platforms, portfolio management, and customized financial tools. Its integration with MT5 ensures a secure and compliant environment aligned with international regulatory standards.“Securing these licenses and partnering with a top-tier liquidity provider reinforces DIH Capital Markets’ global operational strength,” stated Madhu Shekhar Bhandari.“Our goal is to build a transparent, regulated, and high performance financial platform.”DIH Capital Markets will provide tools to access markets such as stocks, commodities, forex, crypto assets, and structured financial products. The firm is also developing proprietary solutions tailored for professional users and certified traders. Its MT5 based infrastructure enables rapid execution, next gen analytics, and a streamlined user experience.This move positions Madhu Bhandari as a visionary in hybrid finance models blending traditional markets with next-generation technology. DIH Capital Markets emerges as a modern, licensed space for global financial operations.About DIH Capital MarketsDIH Capital Markets is a licensed financial services company offering professional access to global trading platforms, technological solutions, and multi-asset execution. Backed by a liquidity provider with over \$10 billion in capacity and integrated with MetaTrader 5 (MT5), DIH upholds the highest standards of compliance, performance, and security.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.