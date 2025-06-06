IBI Clinic Expands Services With Two New Clinics Across Georgia

IBI Clinic expands with new multi-specialty clinics in Atlanta and Macon, enhancing healthcare access and personalized care across Georgia Appointments are now open, and you can enjoy exclusive, limited-time offers when you book today. Scan the QR code to schedule your appointment!

IBI Clinic expands with new multi-specialty clinics in Atlanta and Macon, offering accessible, superior, and personalized care to communities across Georgia.

These expansions demonstrate our commitment to providing accessible, superior, and personalized care through multi-specialty services, ensuring affordable healthcare across Georgia.” — Dr. Christopher Ibikunle

LOGANVILLE , GA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IBI Clinic, a leader in cutting-edge, multi-specialty healthcare, is excited to announce the expansion of its services with the opening of a full-service clinic, surgery center, and medical spa in Atlanta, alongside the grand opening of a General and Bariatric Clinic in Macon. These expansions highlight the organization’s ongoing mission to deliver accessible, superior, and personalized care through multi-specialty services, ensuring that affordable, high-quality healthcare is accessible to communities across Georgia.Atlanta Expansion – June 2025: A New Era of Comprehensive CareIn June 2025, IBI Clinic will expand its presence in Atlanta with the opening of a newly renovated clinic. This facility will offer a broad spectrum of multi-specialty services, from general surgery and bariatrics to wellness and aesthetic treatments, all designed to provide a comprehensive, integrated approach to healthcare under one roof. The expansion will serve the Brookhaven, Marietta, Roswell, Dunwoody, and Atlanta areas, ensuring that patients have access to superior care across multiple disciplines.“We’re excited to bring this state-of-the-art facility to Atlanta,” said Dr. A. Christopher Ibikunle, Executive chairman and Co-founder of IBI Clinic. “Our mission is to provide a seamless and transformative healthcare experience for our patients. With this expansion, we can offer even more comprehensive care, blending cutting-edge medical services with wellness and aesthetic treatments.”Macon Grand Opening – July 2025: Bringing Specialized Care to Central GeorgiaIn July 2025, IBI Clinic will open a new multi-specialty clinic in Macon, expanding access to advanced services. This new clinic will provide patients in Central Georgia with access to a wide range of multi-specialty services, including weight loss, general care, GYN, plastic surgery, MedSpa treatments, fistula laser procedures, personal injury care, and imaging & diagnostics, and much more. IBI Clinic’s expansion brings comprehensive healthcare, combining advanced medical services with wellness and aesthetic treatments, closer to home.“We’re excited to serve the Macon and Central Georgia communities,” said Dr. A. Christopher Ibikunle. “With our new clinic, we’re able to bring these multi-specialty services to the area, ensuring that more patients have access to the healthcare they need to thrive.A Strategic Expansion to Meet Holistic Patient NeedsAt IBI Clinic, our mission is clear: to deliver cutting-edge, compassionate care to communities where it is needed most,” said Dr. A. Christopher Ibikunle, Executive Chairman and Co-founder of IBI Clinic. “With the opening of our Atlanta and Macon locations, we are not only expanding our physical presence but also enhancing our ability to provide a comprehensive range of healthcare services that address the total well-being of our patients. Our offerings include general surgery, bariatrics, medical weight management, wellness services, weight loss shots, cosmetic treatments, and much more, all under one roof.IBI Clinic provides holistic solutions for weight loss, cosmetic procedures, and wellness treatments, prioritizing both health and aesthetics.A Full Range of Services for Holistic HealthcareThe new Atlanta and Macon clinics will provide the following services:General Surgery: Our experienced surgeons perform a variety of procedures to address medical conditions and enhance quality of life. Bariatric Surgery : We provide a full range of weight loss surgery options, including gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, and other advanced procedures to help patients achieve long-term weight loss and improved health.Medical Weight Management: Customized plans for sustainable weight loss with nutrition, fitness, and medical support.Weight Loss Shots (Aka GLP1): A breakthrough weight loss treatment that supports rapid, lasting results with medical expertise and personalized care.Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery Services: Enhance your appearance with plastic surgery and MedSpa treatments, including both surgical and non-surgical procedures.Wellness Services: A holistic health approach offering chronic disease management, preventative care, and stress management for overall well-being.GYN Services: Comprehensive women's care, including tubal ligation, reversal, and specialized treatments to enhance reproductive health.Advanced Laser Treatments: Innovative laser treatments for conditions like fistulas and hemorrhoids, offering faster recovery and reduced discomfort.Personal Injury Care: Specialized medical care for individuals who have been injured in accidents, focusing on treatment and recovery.Imaging & Diagnostics: Advanced diagnostic services like MRI, X-ray, and ultrasound for accurate results and effective treatment planning.And much more. To explore the full range of our services, visit our website at www.ibihealthcare.com About IBI ClinicIBI Clinic is a multi-specialty healthcare provider and a Bariatric Center of Excellence, known for providing innovative, patient-centered care. The institute is accredited by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP) and QUAD-A for its Ambulatory Surgery Center. With locations in Loganville, Buckhead, Tampa, and Hudson, IBI Clinic is renowned for its commitment to high-quality bariatric and general surgical care.Under the leadership of Dr. A. Christopher Ibikunle, along with a world-class team and a clear vision, IBI Clinic continues to expand its reach, offering a broad range of multi-specialty services. Driven by a dedicated team, we provide exceptional patient care through collaboration and expertise, ensuring satisfaction, successful outcomes, and the highest level of care for every patient.IBI Clinic Expands Services: FAQsWhat services will be offered at the new Atlanta and Macon locations?The new Atlanta and Macon clinics will offer a full range of multi-specialty services, including general surgery, bariatric surgery, medical weight management, plastic surgery, and wellness services, providing comprehensive care for our patients' diverse healthcare needs.Can I schedule an appointment at the new clinics?Yes! Appointments are now open, and you can take advantage of our limited-time, exclusive offers when you book today. Visit our website at www.ibihealthcare.com to schedule your appointment, or email us at newpatient@ibihealthcare.com for more details.Book now for exclusive savings on your health journey!How does IBI Clinic stand out from other healthcare providers?IBI Clinic offers personalized, patient-centered care with a wide range of multi-specialty services, providing superior, customized, and affordable treatments for a holistic health journey.Will IBI Clinic continue to offer bariatric surgery?IBI Clinic will continue offering a full range of including gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy, across all its locations to support sustainable weight loss and improved health.

