IBI Healthcare Partners with Dr. Jeffrey Brooks, MD, Spatz Medical Adjustable Reversible Spatz3 Gastric Balloon
IBI Healthcare Partners with Spatz Medical for Revolutionary Spatz3 Gastric Balloon. Enhancing Patient Outcomes with Innovative Weight Loss Solutions.
Spatz3 Gastric Balloon - High Success Rate, Reversible Procedure, FDA Approved, Minimal Recovery Time, and Non-Surgical Procedure.
Enhancing Patient's Desired Weight Loss Outcomes with Advanced, Revolutionary and Innovative Technology.
The ability to adjust the balloon during treatment means our patients can experience a more comfortable journey. As well as it will enhance their response to the weight loss transformation.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, US, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBI Healthcare Institute is excited to expand its advanced weight loss center with the inclusion of the Spatz Gastric Balloon.
— Dr. A. Christopher Ibikunle
After the successful launch of IBI Laser Therapy, we're thrilled to announce our new partnership with Spatz Medical. The leader in adjustable gastric balloon technology.
This partnership will add the Spatz3 Gastric Balloon to IBI Healthcare’s service offerings. One of the best gastric balloons on the market with the highest success rates and patient safety
Key Differences Between Orbera and Spatz3 Adjustable Gastric Balloons
Both the Orbera and Spatz3 Adjustable Gastric Balloons are non-surgical weight-loss solutions. But they have key differences that set them apart:
Orbera Gastric Balloon
• Fixed Volume - Once placed, the Orbera balloon cannot be adjusted. Thus, it remains at a fixed size throughout the treatment duration.
• Standard Duration - The Orbera balloon is typically removed after six months. However, offering a standardized period for weight loss.
• Single Volume Setting - Patients must adapt to the balloon's presence and volume. As a result, it cannot be modified based on their tolerance or progress.
Spatz3 Adjustable Gastric Balloon
• Extended Duration - Unlike Orbera, the Spatz3 can remain in the stomach for up to 12 months, offering a longer period for weight loss and adjustment.
• Adjustable Volume and Reversibility - The Spatz3 balloon can be adjusted in size after placement. Allowing for an increase or decrease in volume based on the patient's comfort and weight loss progress. In addition, this adjustable feature makes it customized to the patient's body's needs.
• Patient Tolerance - The adjustable and reversible nature of the Spatz3 balloon means it can be tailored throughout the treatment. Further making it more tolerable for most patients. Adjustments can help manage side effects and maximize weight loss outcomes.
IBI Healthcare Institute’s Strategic Collaboration - CEO Statement
Dr. A. Christopher Ibikunle, MD, FACS (Founder and CEO of IBI Healthcare Institute) expressed:
We are excited to partner with Dr. Jeffrey Brooks to bring the Spatz3 Adjustable Gastric Balloon to our patients. This innovative, adjustable solution allows us to provide a truly customized approach to weight loss, ensuring that each patient's treatment is tailored to their body's specific needs.
Spatz Medical Partnership - CEO Statement
Dr. Jeffrey Brooks, MD (Founder and CEO of Spatz Medical) said:
"Partnering with IBI Healthcare Institute is a big step. In making our technology available to more people for their weight loss journey. The Spatz3 Gastric Balloon has years of clinical experience and engineering. Specifically designed to overcome the limitations of traditional gastric balloons. We can’t wait to see the results."
Spatz3 Gastric Balloon Benefits
• Improved Health - Achievement of significant weight loss will help prevent obesity-related disorders or diseases. Such as sleep apnea, hypertension, and type 2 diabetes.
• High Success Rate - Spatz gastric balloons have an 84% success rate, with an average loss of 15.2% body weight. This is much higher than the success rate of other gastric balloon procedures, like the Orbera balloon.
• FDA Approved - According to the FDA's official website, the Spatz gastric balloon has been approved in many countries since August 30, 2012. Doctors around the world recommend them for their efficiency in promoting weight loss efforts.
• Minimal Recovery Time - As it’s a non-surgical treatment, patients can enjoy normal life activities within a few days. In short, it's an ideal treatment for busy freaks who always ditch their weight loss surgery dreams. Because of the long recovery time.
• Non-Surgical Procedure - It’s a non-surgical procedure that does not require any other long-term lifestyle after-term alterations to the stomach. Doctors perform this procedure on an outpatient basis. Reducing the complication risk to under 0.03 percent.
Spatz3 Balloon Overview FAQs
1. How Much Weight Can You Loss with Spatz3 Gastric Ballon?
Several clinical trials have recorded significant weight loss results. According to a clinical study in the U.S., a person can lose 15% of their body weight with a Spatz balloon. In general, it accounts for 30lbs. of weight loss program Motivated patients can lose even more weight by following a comprehensive diet and exercise routine.
Another reason for procedure effectiveness is the balloon size adjustment. During the start of the procedure, doctors fit the balloon downwards to enhance tolerance. Later, doctors adjust the size depending on the patient’s reaction to the balloon and the weight loss goals.
2. Why Choose IBI Healthcare Institute for Spatz3 Gastric Balloon Procedure?
Our medical team will thoroughly discuss the procedure details, benefits, side effects, and recovery. As well as the efficiency based on individual medical history. To further analyze if it's an ideal choice for you. Besides pre and post-operative guidelines that include a personalized nutrition plan. IBI Healthcare Institute will also provide complementary resources. Thankfully with the help of Spatz Medical for a faster and smoother recovery process for patients.
Spatz3 balloons are typically for individuals with BMI from 35 to 40 kg/m2 or a BMI of 30-34.9 kg/m2 with obesity-related issues. Including those individuals who haven’t seen significant weight loss with diet and exercise modifications. Individuals can try our online calculation to calculate their BMI.
About IBI Healthcare
IBI Healthcare Institute (Surgicare Gwinnett LLC) is a Bariatric Center of Excellence. Subsequently, accredited by prestigious MBSAQIP and QUAD institutes for its Ambulatory Surgery Center. Nevertheless, as a premier provider of advanced weight loss procedures including medical, surgical, and non-surgical. Additionally, dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative treatments and personalized care.
About Spatz Medical
Spatz Medical is the pioneer in gastric balloon technology. Furthermore, after extensive clinical trials and engineering expertise. Revolutionized the weight loss industry with the introduction of the Spatz3. With a vision to deliver safer and more effective weight loss treatment.
For media inquiries, and news distribution for immediate release, please contact:
IBI Healthcare Institute
367 Athens Hwy, Suite 100C
Loganville, Georgia 30052
Phone: 678-466-6760
Fax: 678-802-7094
Spatz Medical (Spatz FGIA Inc.)
1801 South Perimeter Road STE 130 Fort
Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: 516-303-0613
Kashif Khan (Digital Marketing Lead)
IBI Healthcare Institute
+1 678-466-6760
marketing@ibihealthcare.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Spatz3 Gastric Balloon - Implantation Procedure