Maryland’s Freshwater Bass Scene Reels In Nationwide Tournaments

June 6, 2025

Professional angler Chad Pipkens hooks up at the 2022 Bassmaster Northern Open in the upper Chesapeake Bay on his way to an eighth-place finish. Photo used with permission of Bassmaster.

When it comes to competitive bass fishing, Maryland stands out as a prime destination for anglers across the country. With abundant waterways offering diverse and healthy fish populations, the state provides ample opportunities to catch both sizable smallmouth and largemouth bass. From tidal rivers to expansive reservoirs to the nation’s largest estuary, Maryland’s waterbodies are among the best when it comes to fishing.

Professional and amateur anglers alike shouldn’t be surprised by abundant catches – and Maryland waters hold some big fish. The state record largemouth is an 11-pound, 6-ounce lunker caught in a Southern Maryland pond.

Among Maryland’s most fruitful bass fishing areas are the Potomac River, Chesapeake Bay, Deep Creek Lake, and numerous other man-made reservoirs scattered throughout the state. As a result, professional anglers regularly trek to Maryland, where several major tournament circuits make annual stops.

The Potomac River is often regarded as the crown jewel of Maryland’s bass fishing scene. Spanning more than 400 miles from the headwaters in the Appalachian Mountains all the way to the Chesapeake Bay, the river offers a range of environments for anglers to explore. Smallwood State Park in Marbury has become a prolific destination for major bass fishing tournaments in recent years. Organizations such as Major League Fishing (MLF), the Bassmaster Tournament Trail (B.A.S.S.), and American Bass Anglers (ABA) frequently host competitions here, making it one of the premier tournament sites on the East Coast.

This summer, Smallwood State Park will once again draw nationwide attention when MLF’s prestigious Bass Pro Tour visits from June 26 to 29, when 66 of the biggest names in bass fishing will compete for a grand prize of $150,000. The tournament represents the sixth and penultimate stop on the Bass Pro Tour before the season concludes in August with the championship on Michigan’s Saginaw Bay.

The Mattawoman continues to see tournament action throughout the summer as MLF will return four more times, hosting the Phoenix Bass Fishing League (Sept. 6-7 and Sept. 20-21), the Toyota Series (Sept. 11-13), and Abu Garcia College Fishing (Sept. 14). Each event brings in not only anglers, but also fans, sponsors, and media, creating a boost in local tourism and business.

The tournament weigh-ins are a fun family event sure to draw crowds. Pictured, Cooper Gallant weighs his catch at the 2022 Bassmaster Northern Open. Photo used with permission of Bassmaster.

Another marquee event in Maryland’s 2025 fishing calendar is the St. Croix Bassmaster Open, taking place in the Upper Chesapeake Bay from July 23 to 25. Anglers will compete for more than $250,000 in payouts and opportunities to qualify for Bassmaster’s prestigious Elite or Classic divisions. This year’s tournament will be hosted out of North East in Cecil County, offering anglers access to the Upper Chesapeake.

The Bassmaster Tournament Trail also makes its way through Maryland. The first B.A.S.S. event fished on the Chesapeake was the 1991 Bassmaster Classic, when Ken Cook took home the trophy with a total weight of 33 pounds and 2 ounces. The Bassmaster Elite series has historically called Maryland a familiar touring stop with events in 2006, 2007, and 2016 on the Potomac out of Smallwood State Park, with 2015 and 2018 pit stops in the Upper Chesapeake out of Cecil and Harford counties. Maryland waters have also been a staple for the Bassmaster Open series, which returns this July.

Beyond the fishing itself, these high-profile tournaments are significant economic drivers. The events drive tourism and new customers to local businesses. The tournaments also often feature expos and festival-style activities, including interactive demonstrations and family-friendly attractions which draw spectators and fishing enthusiasts alike.

The Department of Natural Resources has increased protections for fish caught in tournaments and applied population monitoring throughout the state.

“As Maryland’s tournament scene thrives, our commitment to fish care is paramount,” DNR’s Tidal Black Bass Manager Ryan Gary said. “We require all tournaments with more than 10 boats to acquire a permit, ensuring directors follow best management practices that prioritize fish health and survival, with stricter rules during the hot summer months when fish are most at risk.”

DNR also assists tournament directors upon request by providing them with conservation equipment or monitoring water quality during the event.

Ready, Set, Go! Anglers takeoff from Anchor Marina in North East on Day 1 of the 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Open. Photo used with permission of Bassmaster.

Maryland’s rich history of fishing, numerous public access locations, and well-established spots on national tournament circuits all combine to make the state a top-tier destination for competitive freshwater anglers. As major tournaments continue to return year after year, Maryland’s waters remain a proving ground for the nation’s best bass anglers and all who call fishing their hobby.

Anglers interested in fishing or hosting a black bass tournament can find more information on the department’s tournament webpage. A full tournament listing, application for tournament permits, and requests for assistance/conservation equipment can be found along with informational videos and articles on how to best handle and care for fish to ensure their survival.

For those further interested in supporting black bass fisheries in Maryland, anglers can log into the department’s licensing portal and donate to the Black Bass Conservation Fund either when purchasing a license or later at any time. Donations directly support projects in Maryland that improve bass fishing and the health of bass populations.