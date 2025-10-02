Maryland Fall Foliage Report for Oct. 2 – Leaves Beginning to Change

October 2, 2025

In most of Maryland leaves are just changing or green. Rain has slowed down some of the early foliage change taking place in Western Maryland, and foresters are hopeful that September showers will bring some October vibrancy. The Eastern Shore is starting to have a few pops of color in the understory triggered in part by earlier dry conditions. Most of the forest remains green and growing, waiting for the incoming cooler nights.

More than half the state is experiencing drought conditions, so despite the rain, some trees are continuing to turn brown and yellow from stress.

Foresters and rangers note many other colorful and interesting features in our Maryland wildlands, such as aster, glasswort, and wild walnuts.

Field Reports

Garrett County – Forester Melissa Nash

Red sassafras leaves with three distinct shapes.

Recent rain has put somewhat of a pause on things in Garrett County.

The early turning maples have shed their leaves, leading to some foliage on the ground, giving way to more green that remains. While we are still in drought conditions I’m hopeful the moisture has been enough to produce some better color as we continue to move through the season.

Overall many trees are leaning more toward yellow shades, but we are seeing some pops of color in species such as sassafras, which typically turns red to orange. This unique species has multiple shapes of leaves on the same tree – some three-lobed (resembling a ghost), some two-lobed (resembling a glove), and some oval shaped without lobes (resembling a football).

Washington County – Bob Schwartz

Permission at the Washington County Agricultural Center.

There is not much to report from Washington County this week. Warmer overall temperatures and rainfall have slowed the otherwise early fall color changes, with only blushes of color seen across the mountain slopes. Dusky reds from red maple, maroon flowering dogwoods, and brilliant yellow persimmon are worth seeing.

Beneath the canopy, the wildflowers continue to amaze. Short’s aster, at Antietam National Battlefield, pop out from every opening between shrubs. Together with the closely-related blue wood aster, these beauties add a lavender hue absent from the canopy above.

Pale Sunflower at the edge of the woods.

Sunflowers, like this pale sunflower (Helianthus decapetalus), add bursts of yellow, while also adding parasite-cleansing services to bees’ guts. Sunflower pollen, which is a spiny shape, has been shown to reduce infection within native bumblebees, increasing reproductive success.

While many folks may think of native sunflowers as aggressive spreaders, pale sunflower is one that tends to clump, making it, along with few-leaf sunflowers, an excellent choice for gardens.

Frederick County – Forester Dakota Durcho

At Gambrill State Park there have been small but noticeable changes in the past week from the Catoctin Mountain Range.

Despite some rain, which brought down more leaves, relatively dry conditions have continued. As such, drought stress remains. Most black walnut and blackgum have changed at this point but vary in stage. The red maple and dogwood are still changing as well but not much has changed over the past week.

Hickories and yellow-poplars, particularly on the ridgetops, are dropping leaves and are turning yellow. Again, this is primarily due to the drought.

Small changes can be seen in other species such as the oaks, but nothing major at this point.

Carroll County – Ranger Melissa Carson

There isn’t much of a change for this week in the colors of the leaves, so I thought I would take this opportunity to talk about what might be below the trees.

Wavyleaf basketgrass (Oplismenus undulatifolius) is currently seeding in the McKeldin Area of Patapsco Valley State Park. The highly invasive wavyleaf basketgrass was first documented in our park in the mid-1990s and spread like wildfire. Usually the staff at Patapsco Valley State Park boast about being the first of many things, including the first state park in Maryland, but this is no bragging matter.

If you decide to take a hike on any of our many trails, be sure to look down before looking up. The seeds have stiff bristles that easily stick to clothing, but also produce a sticky substance that sticks to everything else. This could easily outcompete the plants in your yard and/or other parks that you visit. Be sure to check your clothing before you leave the park to prevent spreading this invasive.

Seeds stuck to fabric.

In other news, we are seeing more wildlife on the move following the rain this past week! Over the weekend, I found a box turtle headed into the direction of a paw paw grove. I suspect most of those paw paws have been collected and ingested by our wildlife and visitors by now and for good reason! These mango-like fruits are quite tasty in a bowl of ice cream or after a long day of eating greens. After the paw paw season ends, the persimmon (Diospyros virginiana) season begins. Persimmon trees are dropping the berry-like fruits that will go on to attract wildlife such as deer, coyote, fox, opossum, squirrel, turkey, and more.

A box turtle at Patapsco Valley State Park.

Remember that we are entering into the best time of the year to plant new trees! You may be waiting until 2035 to see your newly planted persimmon tree produce its first fruit. However, you will be rewarded with generations of luna moths and more than 45 other species of butterflies and moths alone, which are attracted to the tree.

Anne Arundel County – Webmaster Elizabeth Klein

Light peeks through the green canopy of Franklin Point State Park.

Cecil County – Ranger Lesley Leader

Black walnut.

We are still in the moderate phase of the color change in Cecil County. Leaves are more green than yellow, although due to the dry conditions many trees are dropping brown leaves quite quickly. We are seeing sweet gum and walnut trees turning early with brown and yellow coloration.

Somerset County – Forester Rachel Egolf

We are still seeing mainly the yellows and browns of drought-stressed trees.

Burgundy panicles are descending from the tops of the spiky Devils Walking stick.

The marshes are showing pops of red thanks to the asparagus-like leaves of glassworts, also known as pickleweed.

Waterbush, groundsel or saltbush, are putting their profuse white flowers on display.

Tickseed sunflowers are showing off their bright yellow blooms.

Dorchester County – Forester Alex Fignar

A gum swamp in Church Creek

As we begin October in Dorchester County, slight changes in leaf color are becoming apparent.

The subtle yellowing of sweet gum is starting to become more prevalent. Black gum is beginning to turn a fiery crimson.

Red and white oaks have begun to drop copious amounts of acorns, while still retaining their dark green leaves. As fall progresses the landscape will continue to change from a lush green to an assortment of yellows, oranges, and reds.

Worcester County – Seasonal Ranger Anthony Jenkins

A view of the Pocomoke River at Pocomoke River State Park.

Seneca Creek State Park EnChroma Colorblind Lens

An example of the effect of the EnChroma Colorblind Lens.

Visit Seneca Creek State Park and check out our scenic viewfinder at Clopper Lake, equipped with EnChroma colorblind lenses. These lenses help those with red-green colorblindness experience Maryland’s stunning fall colors more vividly—while making the view even more vibrant for everyone.

We’ve added a brand-new interpretive wayfinding sign to accompany the viewfinder. The sign explains how the technology works, why it’s important, and includes a side-by-side comparison of normal color vision and red-green colorblindness.

You can find the viewfinder by parking at the Lower Boat Center lot near the self-launch ramp and following the gravel path to the shoreline.

Fishing and Hunting

Autumn is a great time to get outdoors for every activity, as fall colors provide a spectacular backdrop for Maryland’s anglers and hunters. Find out what’s in season at dnr.marland.gov and purchase your outdoor recreation licenses and permits at MD Outdoors, the official online licensing site of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will begin its annual fall trout stocking program the first full week in October. The program will bring thousands of hatchery-raised rainbow, brown, and golden rainbow trout to streams and impoundments across the state. Read more on the DNR website.

Anglers can expect average water clarity for Maryland’s streams, rivers, and main Bay waters. There will be above average tidal currents Saturday through Tuesday as a result of the full moon on October 7. Read the complete Maryland Fishing Report on the DNR website.

The first segment of Maryland’s muzzleloader deer season will be open Oct. 16-18 statewide. Hunters in Region B — the state’s central, southern, and eastern regions — can also use muzzleloaders from Oct. 20-25 for antlerless deer only. Read more on the DNR website.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering waterfowl hunting opportunities in late fall and winter on Deep Creek Lake and Broadford Lake in Garrett County, Maryland. This regulated hunt is open for all legal waterfowl species in accordance with Maryland hunting regulations and is an important part of responsible wildlife management in the area. Read more on the DNR website.

Look Out When Driving

Deer mating season is right around the corner, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds motorists to be vigilant. The shortening of daylight hours, called the photo period, triggers white-tailed deer breeding season.

During this time, deer travel across roads in often unpredictable patterns at all times of the day and night in search of a mate. Most other wildlife are also more active at this time of year, as they search for food to prepare for the coming winter. Read more on the DNR website.

Celestial Report

October is shaping up to be a treat. If the weather cooperates we could see three comets, a supermoon, meteors and some impressive conjunctions.

Let’s start with the moon. On October 6 we’ll have a supermoon. Conveniently enough, October 4 is International “Observe the Moon” Night. Join thousands across the globe in appreciating our near celestial neighbor. Learn more at moon.nasa.gov/observe-the-moon-night.

Back to our supermoon, the October full moon is actually the Harvest Moon. This month’s moon is usually known as the Hunter’s Moon but since it’s the closest full moon to the fall equinox it’s officially the Harvest Moon. And what a moon to harvest by. This moon could be 14% larger than the size of the normal moon. That’s because it’ll be close to perigee. Which means it’s physically closer to the earth and more so than usual. But wait, there’s more, this is the first of three consecutive supermoons, October 6, November 5, and December 4. “Super” fun!

October brings us TWO significant meteor showers. There is the possibility of seeing meteors all month. The first one is the Draconid, which is between October 6-10. Meteors can appear in the northern sky, look towards the constellation Draco. This may fall flat, the peak is October 8, so the moon will be a factor. But don’t fret, we have the Orionid shower later in the month. This shower is expected to peak October 21 right about the time of the new moon. These meteors come from Earth passing through the debris field of Halley’s Comet. Get out before midnight until around 2 a.m. and look to the southeast. If you’re wondering where Halley’s comet is now, it’s 2.6858 billion miles away and heading back towards earth. It rounded its bend in 2023 but won’t be back around until July 2061. We’ll make sure to include it in the report that month.

Assateague, graphic showing where to locate Orionid meteor shower.

Since we’re on comets. We’ve got a few to chat about. The first is Comet C/2025 K1 (ATLAS) which if it survives its trip around the sun may be visible with binoculars on October 8. Next up is Comet C/2025 R2 (SWAN) which could be visible to the naked eye around October 20. Look low in the evening sky. Finally we have Comet C/2025 A6 (Lemmon), it should be around October 21 but there’s a debate as to how bright it will be. Look low in the western sky.

Some final notes, there will be a conjunction of the moon and Saturn on October 5, look to the east. The moon and Venus get together on October 19. They’ll be visible in the dawn sky around 5:45 a.m. about an hour and a half before sunrise. The moon will be 28 days old so it’ll be a sliver. The Andromeda Galaxy will be well placed in the night sky on October 2 and will stick around for a while. Look above the northeast horizon. You’ll need a telescope.

A waning crescent moon.

Happenings

Western Maryland

Oct. 8-12: Garrett County Autumn Glory Festival

Various locations and events include parades, craft shows, music and arts, turkey dinners, and more in this annual celebration of fall.

visitdeepcreek.com/autumnglory/

Patapsco Valley State Park Events

October 4: The Quest for Hues

10-10:45 a.m. at Hilton Area, Nature Center

1101 Hilton Avenue, Catonsville

The quest given to you takes you on a journey that is full of colorful wonders! Find the colors of fall with the help of paint chips with your little one! Limited to 20 participants, signup encouraged.

October 4: Cryptid Conservation Hike

1-2:30 p.m. at McKeldin Area, Basketball courts

11676 Marriottsville Road, Marriotsville

Leave no trace! Bigfoot’s been doing it for years! Learn about Maryland’s cryptids and the importance of leaving no trace on a guided hike through the Plantation Trail. Limited to 20 participants, signup encouraged.

October 5: Flocking South: A Migratory Birding Hike

8-9:30 a.m. at Daniels Dam

2090 Daniels Road, Ellicott City

Warblers and kinglets and raptors, oh my! Join this birdwatching hike to search for autumn visitors as they travel south, and learn about some of the amazing feats of migration in the avian world. Binoculars can be provided. Signup required, limited to 15 participants. Recommended for ages 8 and up. Weather dependent.

October 6: Full Moon Hike

6-8 p.m. at Soldiers Delight Visitor Center

5100 Deer Park Road, Owings Mills

There is magic in the air as the full moon shines upon our trails. Join us for a Naturalist-led hike along our Serpentine Trail and enjoy what the moon will bring! Limited to 15 participants. Serpentine Trail is 2.5 miles long with uneven, rocky terrain and slight elevation changes. Signup required, limited to 15 participants.

October 8: Witch Bottles and Folklore

3-4:30 p.m. at Avalon Area, Shelter 106

5120 South Street, Halethorpe

Join a Naturalist in building a historic witch bottle and learning more about Maryland Folklore. This program includes topics that may not be suitable for younger participants, ages 13 and up recommended. Signup required, limited to 15 participants.

Fair Hill Natural Resource Management Area Events

Oct. 4: Tree ID Hike

South Appleton Lot, 2000 Appleton Road, Elkton

Join a Ranger to learn how to identify common native hardwood trees, then try out your new skills on a 2-mile, easy hike. Program is free, but day-use (parking) fees apply.