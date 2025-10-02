Submit Release
Managed Waterfowl Hunt Opportunities Available in Garrett County

Hunters can apply for blind sites at Deep Creek and Broadford lakes

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering waterfowl hunting opportunities in late fall and winter on Deep Creek Lake and Broadford Lake in Garrett County, Maryland. This regulated hunt is open for all legal waterfowl species in accordance with Maryland hunting regulations and is an important part of responsible wildlife management in the area. 

Hunt dates are:

  • November 22–28, 2025: Deep Creek Lake only
  • November 24–26, 2025: Broadford Lake only
  • December 16, 2025 – January 31, 2026: Deep Creek Lake only

Hunters may apply for blind sites on both Deep Creek Lake and Broadford Lake. Applications can be found on the DNR website and the deadline to apply is October 15, 2025. 

Selected hunters will be notified after October 16, 2025, by the Deep Creek Lake Management Office. For additional information, please contact the Deep Creek Lake Management Office at 301-387-4112 or dcl.nrma@maryland.gov.

DNR has introduced an updated online licensing system, MD Outdoors, including a new free mobile app of the same name. The system provides an easier-to-navigate interface and simplifies renewal. Licenses and stamps may be purchased through the licensing system (online or via the app), at a licensing agent, or by calling the department’s Licensing and Registration Service at 866-344-8889. 

