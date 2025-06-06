Your Voice Matters: Help to Name Maine’s New School Attendance Awareness Campaign!

As the Maine Department of Education (DOE) makes plans for Attendance Awareness Month in September, we are preparing to shine a spotlight on attendance and engagement in Maine schools with an attendance campaign name and slogan contest.

The Attendance Awareness Campaign will highlight what is working to bolster attendance and engagement in Maine schools; the ways in which educators and families are supporting the entire learning community; and how we can learn from and help one another in this work, ultimately leading to increased attendance and engagement in Maine schools.

You may submit up to three catchy naming ideas/phrases that capture the spirit of the importance of attendance and engagement in Maine schools. The Maine DOE will review all submissions, and then superintendents will vote on a winner this summer. The chosen name/slogan will become the heart of the Attendance Awareness Campaign, helping to guide the Maine DOE’s efforts in boosting attendance and engagement throughout the state. The creator of the winning submission will also earn statewide recognition!

Please submit your ideas using this form. Submissions are due by Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 5 p.m. Let your voice be heard, and help us to craft an Attendance Awareness Campaign name and slogan that resonate across Maine!

Stay Tuned

This fall, the Maine DOE plans to continue this initiative with a logo design contest! Once the Attendance Awareness Campaign name/slogan are selected, a new phase of this effort will launch in September, as schools across Maine are invited to host their own logo design contests. Each school’s winning design may then be submitted to the Maine DOE for the opportunity to become the face of the campaign!

Be part of the movement. Inspire increased attendance in Maine schools. Make it count!

The Maine Engagement and Attendance Center (MEAC) is the sponsor of the Attendance Awareness Campaign contest. Learn more about MEAC here. With further questions, please contact Julie Smyth, Director of the Maine DOE Office of School and Student Supports, at julie.a.smyth@maine.gov.