Williams, Stitely & Brink P.C. Modernizes Online Presence with Splash Omnimedia

The experienced legal team at Williams, Stitely & Brink P.C. is dedicated to guiding clients through every step of the legal process with trusted counsel and collaboration. Williams, Stitely & Brink, P.C. — Rooted in the heart of Lexington.

With a strategic GPS Framework, modern website, and compelling new photography, the firm is redefining how it connects with today’s clients.

It’s been a pleasure guiding their team through the GPS Framework and building a digital experience that reflects their values and professionalism. We’re excited to see it all come to life.” — Matt Thompson

LEXINGTON , SC, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move to modernize its online presence, Williams, Stitely & Brink P.C. has engaged Splash Omnimedia to lead a top-to-bottom digital refresh. The collaboration began with Splash’s GPS Framework—an immersive, one-day consulting session focused on aligning the firm’s vision, messaging, and digital strategy.

The insight gained from this session laid the groundwork for a new website that is currently in development. Designed with the end user in mind, the site will feature intuitive navigation, practical resources, and a clean, modern aesthetic to deliver a seamless experience for both existing and prospective clients. To bring the brand to life visually, Splash’s in-house team plans to capture a suite of professional photography that highlights the firm’s people, culture, and professionalism.

“We’re excited to be working with Splash Omnimedia on this important initiative,” said Jason Yonge, Attorney at Williams, Stitely & Brink P.C. “The GPS Framework gave us clarity and direction, and we believe the creative team will do an excellent job translating our identity into a digital format. We believe the result will better serve our clients and reflect who we are as a firm.”

Splash Omnimedia, known for helping organizations build strong brands through strategy and storytelling, will bring deep expertise in web development, branding, and commercial photography to the project.

“Williams, Stitely & Brink P.C. is a firm with an exceptional reputation and a commitment to serving their clients with integrity,” said Matt Thompson, Senior Partner at Splash Omnimedia.

This partnership represents Williams, Stitely & Brink P.C.’s proactive approach to remaining accessible, relevant, and connected to the evolving needs of today’s legal clients.

About Splash Omnimedia:

Splash Omnimedia is a full-service marketing and media agency specializing in strategy, web design, branding, photography, and digital marketing. Through its GPS Framework and creative expertise, Splash helps businesses define their direction and craft impactful brand experiences across digital and traditional platforms.

