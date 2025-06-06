Federal Reserve Board begins 2025 Census of Finance Companies and Other Lenders

The Federal Reserve Board announced on Friday that it began its 2025 Census of Finance Companies and Other Lenders. This regular census is a key part of the Federal Reserve's effort to produce data on the types and volumes of financing provided by nonbank financial institutions to households and businesses in the U.S. economy.

The assets and liabilities of finance companies have been surveyed by the Federal Reserve at roughly five-year intervals since 1955. The collected data provide a benchmark for a monthly report on the outstanding accounts receivable of finance companies and provide a comprehensive update on these companies' sources of funds. This information in turn becomes an important input for the Federal Reserve's estimates of total consumer credit and the Financial Accounts of the United States, which is an integrated set of sector-level balance sheets that tracks financial flows across sectors of the economy.

The attached letter from Chair Jerome H. Powell was sent to approximately 13,000 companies encouraging participation in the census. Individual responses will be kept confidential. More information about the census is available at www.federalreserve.gov/financecocensus.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call (202) 452-2955.