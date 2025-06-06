Poopie Suits To Donate Proceeds From July Sales to US Submarine Veteran Scholarship Fund

Poopie Suits was Frank's story aboard the USS Seahorse - during the Cold War Frank had to endure an unusual interview by Adm Rickover to get in Our FB page contains many unique and original stories - incl a look into the future

Poopie Suits - True Sub Tales - Will Increase Their Donation of $54,000 To Date To the United States Submarine Veteran, Inc. Scholarship Fund

Our original goal was to capture the untold true stories of The Silent Service and donate proceeds to the Sub Vet Scholarship Fund. Now over 21,000 books sold, and $54,000, donated we continue.” — Frank Hood

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Authors of the 9 book series Poopie Suits - True Sub Tales have announced they will donate all of the proceeds from book sales during July of 2025 to the United States Submarine Veterans, Inc. Scholarship Fund.This fund provide children and grandchildren of US Submarine Veterans a scholarship grant to assist covering the cost of attending higher education.Starting in 2018, with the introduction of their first of the 9 books, " Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots - Tales Of A Submarine Officer From The Height Of The Cold War", the Hood brothers, Frank a US submarine veteran himself, and Charles, a physician and wordsmith, decided to donate all their profits from the sale of their books to this Scholarship Fund.They reached $50,000 donated by the spring of 2022.They also decided to donated the proceeds from the sale of all books from July 2023 to the Scholarship Fund.They added another $2,000 from that effort.In 2024, the Hood brothers decided to donate July sales to several other submarine Charities around the country, including the Memorial planned for Cincinnati and in the Nashville areas, among others.The Poopie Suits Series now includes 9 books, 5 with an Audio version. These books are Big, exceeding 500 pages, and a few almost 700 pages, and a Kindle version can be purchased for only $9.99.These books have hundreds of true stories about the ethos, bravery, tom foolery, and day-to-day life collected from many veterans and stories from the past researched and published as original stories.A team of more than a dozen sub vets check every story for accuracy. After all, Zero Mistakes was demanded when these men sailed, and no less was to be expected by capturing their stories.Each book has a large number of 5 and 4 Star Reviews on Amazon, and the original book, "Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots" is consistently ranked in the Top 25 Books of All Time on Submarines by The Book Authority.Additionally, it has achieved status as a NY Times Best Seller and an Amazon Book of the Year.The Hood brother's have a wide following on their Facebook Page ( www.facebook.com/2hoodssubbook ) which has accumulated over 3,000 stories about all things submarine.Their webpage ( www.subtales.com ) features all books with an easy order format from Amazon.The Charitable Fund of The United States Submarine Veterans, Inc. is supporting this effort with endorsements and an email campaign.We would ask all who read this to support The Silent Service and order at least one book, for yourself to enjoy, or as a much appreciated gift.

Learn More About Our 9 Books - And Why You Might Be Interested

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.