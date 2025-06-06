Scalise Introduces Bill to Codify Trump's Rescissions

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) released the following statement after introducing H.R. 4 , the Rescissions Act of 2025, to codify the Trump Administration's rescissions request:

“As last month's credit rating downgrade by Moody’s reaffirmed, we need to drastically reduce deficit spending in Washington and get back to focusing on the top priorities of the American taxpayer. The rescissions request sent to Congress by the Trump Administration takes the federal government in a new direction where we actually cut waste, fraud, and abuse and hold agencies accountable to the American people.



“I’m excited to introduce H.R. 4, the Rescissions Act of 2025, which codifies President Trump’s cuts to wasteful foreign aid initiatives within the State Department and USAID, as well as woke public broadcasting, including NPR and PBS, at the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which is a business the federal government shouldn’t even be in.



“This legislation cuts $9.4 BILLION in waste, delivering on the mandate given to President Trump and Republicans in November and fulfilling the promises we made to the American people to restore fiscal responsibility – and it’s only the beginning.



“Along with the One Big Beautiful Bill that will achieve savings of more than $1.6 trillion, these cuts will help put us on a path to fiscal sanity and undo years of reckless spending that drives inflation. I look forward to seeing this legislation come to the floor next week as House Republicans fight to change the trajectory of Washington spending and restore commonsense to the federal government.”

