Scalise Previews Congressional Baseball Game

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Fox News’ Fox and Friends alongside Chairman Roger Williams (R-Texas) to discuss tonight’s Congressional baseball game, set to raise over $2.5 million for charity, as House Republicans work toward their fifth consecutive win. Additionally, Leader Scalise talked about the FBI’s gross misclassification of the 2017 baseball shooting that almost took his life as a suicide by cop instead of what it really was – a gunman who set out to kill Republicans.

“Well, Steve, we've come a long way from that. Obviously, God performed a lot of miracles that morning. He continues to perform miracles, but I'm lucky to be alive, and when you're out here on the big league ballpark, you know, it doesn't get any better than this.”

On the Trump Administration exposing politicization from the FBI:

“Yeah, and it shows you the difference with the Trump Administration, trying to focus on rooting out a lot of that politicization of those agencies – everybody knew. We told the FBI at the time that the guy didn't even know that I had cops, and he tried to kill them once he found out they were cops. So you can't call it suicide by cop, yet they did. So I'm so glad Kash Patel is getting the facts out and actually focusing on what really happened that day.”

On tonight’s Congressional game:

“Yeah, we do come together. We want to win the game, obviously, as our Skipper [Roger Williams] just talked about, but also, there's a lot of camaraderie on the team. We'll bring over 27,000 people in the stands tonight. Is that amazing? We'll have more people in the stands than more than half the major league teams, and raising over two and a half million dollars for local charities. So it's a really good cause. We really come together. We get to know the Democrats on the other side. We want to beat them out there on the House Floor when we're trying to save America. But we're having a really good time tonight for a really good cause. We are going to try to win the game. And you know, we're on a heater right now, a [four]-game winning streak.”

###