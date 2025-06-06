PNW COLLECTOR CONVENTION’ SELLS OUT OF ALL VENDOR TABLES AND BOOTHS IN LEAD UP TO ANNUAL EVENT ON JUNE 21-22

PNW Collector Convention

Free admission for all guests at 2nd annual sports cards and coin collector show at Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick, WA

KENNEWICK, WA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PNW Conventions LLC today announced all 118 vendor tables and booths are now sold out for the second annual PNW Collector Convention (PNWCC) being held June 21-22 in Kennewick, WA inside the 20,000 sq. ft. Three Rivers Convention Center. The family-friendly PNW Collector Convention will feature row after row of limited and sought-after collectibles ranging from sports cards and sports memorabilia to coins, comics, stamps, and more. Admission is free for everyone and includes the opportunity to see this year’s special guest, Melanie Kohn, the actor who voiced the original ‘Lucy’ character from Charlie Brown.

“It’s hard to believe that our convention, which started as a tiny side project, has now grown to include over 115 tables and booths that are completely sold-out weeks in advance,” said Jasmin Gervin, Partner, PNW Conventions LLC. “We are thrilled to offer free admission to the thousands of collectors visiting this beautiful region for a convention that truly unites collectors of cards, coins, stamps, and so much more.”

This year’s special guest was a key part of a classic television show famous worldwide. Kohn started in theater at age three and landed a role as an extra in The Godfather by seven. She went on to voice “Lucy van Pelt” from 1974-1977 in multiple Charlie Brown productions in addition to voicing Lucy in multiple TV commercials. Kohn now spends as much time as possible in the Vancouver area, where her three children live and all work on visual effects within the film, television, streaming, and gaming industries.

The PNWCC is a haven for collectors including a robust assortment of collectibles including rare and contemporary sports cards, new and vintage coins, and several other collectible categories. Collectors will have the opportunity to find hidden gems enabling them to complete their collections and network with like-minded enthusiasts. While the organizers are proud to go against industry trends and offer free admission, there are early bird passes available, allowing 30-minute early-access entry on both Saturday June 21st and Sunday June 22nd for just $15. Early entry gives collectors the first pick among the best collectibles before the public has entered the convention, which can enhance the overall convention experience.

The convention offers the opportunity to showcase collections, connect with buyers, and to be part of the largest collector event in eastern Washington. Operating from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, the convention provides a fun space for enthusiasts to buy, sell, trade, and proudly exhibit their cherished collections. Located in Washington’s Wine Country and just a short drive from Seattle, Portland, Spokane, Boise, and other area cities, the two-day convention is a prime event for the region’s top collectors.

Organizations and businesses seeking to connect with a highly targeted audience of sports, coin, stamp, and other memorabilia collectors can enhance their brand visibility and affinity by purchasing event sponsorships. More information on sponsorships is available at the official PNWCC website.

Jasmin Gervin can be made available for select in-person interviews with local television news media or for select phone and Zoom interviews with media outlets statewide.

For more information on the second-annual PNWCC please visit www.pnwshow.com.

About PNW Conventions LLC: Headquartered in Richland, WA, PNW Conventions LLC specializes in the organization and promotion of premier conference events in the Pacific Northwest. PNW coordinates and orchestrates unforgettable event shows that leave lasting impressions. PNW’s mission is to take visions and transform them into captivating realities, making every event a memorable masterpiece. PNW Conventions LLC is a female-founded, self-funded, and family-run business local to Washington State.

