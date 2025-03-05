ANNUAL ‘PNW COLLECTOR CONVENTION’ RETURNS THIS JUNE BIGGER AND BETTER WITH SPORTS CARDS, COINS, COMICS, STAMPS, AND MORE

Second annual PNW Collector Convention sports cards and coin collector show coming June 21-22, 2025 to Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick, WA

KENNEWICK, WA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PNW Conventions LLC today announced its second annual PNW Collector Convention featuring sports cards, coins, and more, will be held June 21-22 in Kennewick, WA inside the 20,000 sq. ft. Three Rivers Convention Center, with more than 100 vendor tables and 14 vendor booths. The family-friendly PNW Collector Convention (PNWCC) will feature row after row of limited and sought-after collectibles ranging from sports cards and sports memorabilia to coins, comics, stamps, and more. Vendor tables are available now with vendors able to select their exact table location directly on the PNW website. The convention offers the opportunity to showcase collections, connect with buyers, and to be part of the largest collector event in eastern Washington. Operating from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, the convention will provide a fun space for enthusiasts to buy, sell, trade, and proudly exhibit their cherished collections. Located in Washington’s Wine Country and just a short drive from Seattle, Portland, Spokane, Boise, and other area cities, the two-day convention is a prime event for the region’s top collectors.

“We’re so excited to bring back the PNW Collector Convention for its second year in 2025! We look forward to welcoming hundreds of collectors to this beautiful part of Washington for a weekend dedicated to sports cards, coins, stamps, and memorabilia,” said Jasmin Gervin, Partner, PNW Conventions LLC. “What started out as a simple idea just a few years ago has blossomed into an annual free-admission event for the dedicated and passionate collector community and we’re proud to keep it going in 2025.”

The PNWCC is a haven for collectors including a robust assortment of collectibles including rare and contemporary sports cards, new and vintage coins, and several other collectible categories. Collectors will have the opportunity to find hidden gems enabling them to complete their collections and network with like-minded enthusiasts. Early bird passes are now available allowing 30-minute early-access entry on both Saturday June 21st and Sunday June 22nd for just $15. Early entry gives collectors the first pick among the best collectibles before the general public has entered the convention, which can enhance the overall convention experience.

Vendors can secure their space at the show by registering in advance and can choose from multiple packages, including tables starting at $200 for both days and full booths starting at $400 for both days. Special guest appearances will be announced in the months and weeks leading up to the convention. Last year’s guests included former Seattle Seahawk star, Cliff Avril.

Organizations and businesses seeking to connect with a highly targeted audience of sports, coin, stamp, and other memorabilia collectors can enhance their brand visibility and affinity by purchasing event sponsorships. More information on sponsorships is available at the official PNWCC website.

Jasmin Gervin can be made available for select in-person interviews with local television news media or for select phone and Zoom interviews with media outlets statewide.

A limited amount of vendor booths and tables remain available. For more information on the second-annual PNWCC please visit www.pnwshow.com.

About PNW Conventions LLC: Headquartered in Richland, WA, PNW Conventions LLC specializes in the organization and promotion of premier conference events in the Pacific Northwest. PNW coordinates and orchestrates unforgettable event shows that leave lasting impressions. PNW’s mission is to take visions and transform them into captivating realities, making every event a memorable masterpiece. PNW Conventions LLC is a female-founded, self-funded, and family-run business local to Washington State.

