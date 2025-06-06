Colibyt Technologies announces the launch of the first 5th-generation blockchain powered by AI and quantum consensus.

Intelchain

IntelChain uses AI and Quantum consensus to exceed 500,000 TPS and set new blockchain standards.

IntelChain not only marks a technological milestone, but redefines what’s possible in how innovation, ethics, and global development intersect.” — María Paula Castaño, CMO at Colibyt Technologies.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colibyt Technologies, a global leader in blockchain and artificial intelligence innovation, has officially announced the upcoming launch of IntelChain, a fifth-generation blockchain platform that integrates native artificial intelligence and a groundbreaking quantum consensus mechanism. The platform, which has been in development for over seven years, is scheduled for public release in the second half of 2025.The project is led by Colibyt CEO Mauricio Correa Iturrieta, in close collaboration with CTO Vinay Jadon. IntelChain introduces the Quantum Stake Protocol (QSP), a new consensus model based on quantum logic that will enable the network to process over 500,000 transactions per second. This advanced architecture, designed and refined by Jadon’s technical team, sets new benchmarks in scalability, security, and energy efficiency for decentralized networks.“IntelChain is the result of more than seven years of research, testing, development, and continuous investment,” said Mauricio Correa.“With native AI and quantum consensus, we’re not just offering a technical upgrade, but proposing an ethical, scalable vision for the future of blockchain infrastructure.”Since its internal presentation, IntelChain has sparked strong interest from investors, developers, tech funds, and Web3 ecosystem leaders. Some experts are already comparing it to Ethereum in its early years, but with a more robust technical foundation and superior capabilities to support large-scale enterprise systems and digital governments.Through the launch of IntelChain, Colibyt Technologies aims to position itself as one of the most significant players in the next wave of blockchain evolution and reaffirms its commitment to building solutions that are not only powerful and scalable but also sustainable, inclusive, and aligned with the challenges of the 21st century.About Colibyt TechnologiesColibyt Technologies is a global tech company specializing in advanced blockchain, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation solutions. With operations in over 10 countries, the company works with governments, financial institutions, corporations, and social organizations to build ethical, scalable, and decentralized systems focused on real-world impact.

Intelchain

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.