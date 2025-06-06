Ann's Driving School Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Driving School in Pembroke Pines, Florida

Ann's Driving School Logo Award Winning Driving School

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Driving School in Pembroke Pines, Florida has been awarded to Ann's Driving School. This recognition honors Ann's Driving School for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.The Quality Business Awards recognize businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year, selecting winners based on factors such as reputation, customer feedback, and overall industry performance.Founder Antonette Bennett, a seasoned driving instructor with over three decades of experience, has built her business on a foundation of gratitude, humility, and unwavering dedication. Her success is best reflected in the words of Maya Angelou:"I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."Bennett started with just one car, relying not on social media but on the kindness and word-of-mouth of strangers to establish Ann’s Driving School as a trusted name in the community. Despite facing challenges along the way, she never wavered in her commitment to helping students become confident, capable drivers. Her journey to success is a testament to perseverance, passion, and the power of human connection.She leads a team of Florida State certified, DMV-licensed, patient, and highly skilled instructors—dedicated to personalized instruction of each student they encounter. Ann's Driving School offers a wide range of services, including:Basic driving skills | Highway and city driving | Permit exam preparation | Expressway/beltway driving | Road test preparation | Road test vehicle usage &Class E driving examIn addition to in-person driving instruction, Ann's Driving School also offers online courses in English and Spanish. Various package options are available to accommodate students’ needs based on their preferred number of instructional hours.Beyond technical skills, Ann's Driving School specializes in helping nervous drivers gain confidence, preparing them to drive defensively and responsibly. Proudly serving Pembroke Pines and its surrounding communities, the school remains committed to delivering top-tier education and fostering meaningful connections within the community.Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from students who were highly impressed by Ann's Driving School’s communication and exceptional service:“I had a great experience at Ann's Driving School. Mr. Mark and Mr. Tu provided excellent driving lessons, offering clear guidance and boosting my confidence behind the wheel. Mark really prepared me for my Driving Road Test. He was amazing not only in teaching but keeping you company while driving. Ebony was very helpful throughout the application process, making everything smooth and straightforward. Ann was thorough and professional during my driving evaluation, ensuring I felt prepared and supported. Highly recommend this school for anyone looking to get their license!”“I had a really great experience with Ann's Driving School. Booking lessons was super easy, and everyone I talked to was friendly and helpful. The cars were in great shape and really comfortable to drive. Overall, I felt really supported and more confident every time I got behind the wheel.” “My instructor, Harry, was awesome! Super patient, easy to talk to, and explained everything in a way that made sense. They helped me stay calm and focused, even when I was nervous. Honestly, I don’t think I would’ve passed without their help. Definitely recommend!”“Ann’s Driving School has been absolutely amazing! Instructors Tu and Sarah are truly the best — they’ve given my daughter the skills and confidence she needed!! Their patience, flexibility, and supportive teaching style made all the difference. We’re so grateful for their dedication and highly recommend them to anyone looking for quality driving instructors! Tu was my daughter’s favorite!”“I have 3 daughters, so I have been down this road before (pun intended). Ann's is the BEST BY FAR! They made my daughter feel comfortable and confident! They go above and beyond for your needs. They actually care about your teen and their future as a skilled driver. I honestly cannot say enough good things about them. You can trust you have made the right decision with Ann and her team!"The Quality Business Awards honors businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. 