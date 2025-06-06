Patelco Credit Union names Chief Audit Executive

Ricardo Araujo to enhance risk management solutions for long-term financial integrity

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patelco Credit Union has named Ricardo Araujo, CIA, CISA, CAMS, to be its Chief Audit Executive (CAE), a role that will enhance Patelco’s risk management operations supporting the organization’s long-term integrity and the protection of its members and assets.Araujo’s vast hands-on knowledge of internal audits across various industries will bring fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to Patelco’s strategy. His strong leadership, coupled with his deep understanding of audit processes and regulatory readiness, will strengthen Patelco’s audit function.Araujo has deep experience leading internal audit functions at financial institutions, most recently as chief auditor and chief enterprise risk officer at Fremont Bank. He previously spent more than 16 years with Ernst & Young, providing financial services advisory work across three countries and establishing a specialized Financial Crimes advisory team for the U.S. West Coast to assess and enhance client AML, fraud and cyber security programs while ensuring regulatory compliance.“I’m joining Patelco at a pivotal time in the organization’s trajectory,” Araujo said. “Continuing the strong progress within the internal audit organization and with business groups throughout Patelco will bolster its risk management and security technology systems and protocols.”“Ricardo has a strong track record in reducing corporate risk exposure and fostering a strong culture of risk management,” Erin Mendez, CEO for Patelco, said. “We are confident that his vision and experience will play a key role in advancing our internal audit function and supporting the long-term success of our organization as a solid foundation for our members.”Araujo will lead Patelco’s internal audit team, working with the chief risk officer to help assess risks, improve audit processes and scope, and safeguard the integrity of the company’s operations.Patelco Credit Union is a not-for-profit credit union committed to serving the financial health and well-being of its membership. With more than $9 billion in assets, Patelco empowers its 500,000 members to live their best financial lives by offering personalized solutions, advice and expertise. The company was founded in 1936 with $500 by Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company employees and is based in Dublin, Ca. For more information, visit https://www.patelco.org/

