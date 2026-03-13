Patelco Credit Union delivers $100,000 in groceries for Bay Area families through Holiday Partnership with Safeway

Grocery Gift Card Sweepstakes Supports Members and Communities

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patelco Credit Union , one of Northern California’s largest and most community-focused credit unions, wrapped up 2025 by giving away $100,000 through a Safeway grocery gift cards sweepstakes during the holiday season to support members feeling the impact of rising food prices.Patelco gave away Safeway grocery e-gift cards valued at $500 each to almost 200 Patelco members — the gift cards can be used at any Safeway, Andronico’s or Pak ‘N Save location.“Rising costs have affected many of our members and the broader communities we serve, impacting their day-to-day finances,” said Rina Johnson, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Patelco Credit Union. “Beyond supporting financial wellness, this sweepstakes is our way of giving back and spreading some holiday cheer while helping local families with their everyday needs.”Patelco checking account members with a minimum balance of $100 were automatically entered, as well as new members who meet the criteria. Patelco promoted the sweepstakes to members and partnered with Safeway and iHeartMedia to spread the word. As a result, more than 2,000 new checking accounts were opened and Patelco surpassed its membership goal.Patelco is committed to helping members save. During the campaign, checking accountholders saved even more with CashBack+, Patelco’s digital rewards program. Members earned 5% cash back on Safeway e-gift cards purchased through the Patelco Mobile App.“I’ve always felt so supported by Patelco when I was going through financial difficulties over the years,” said Lakeisha Y, a Patelco member since 2017 and a winner of the gift card sweepstakes. “I have a 13-year-old son with a voracious appetite, so this gift card will be put to good use!”Patelco has long championed food security as a core pillar of its community engagement, regularly volunteering with and donating to seven local food banks across the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento region. At the Alameda County Fair, Patelco helped collect over 11,000 lbs. of food for the Alameda County Community Food Bank. Around the holidays, Patelco team members partnered with Second Harvest of Silicon Valley to pack more than 500 healthy snack bags for kids heading into the school year.“We’re proud to partner with a community‑driven organization like Patelco Credit Union. At Safeway, addressing food insecurity is a core commitment, and this partnership allowed us to give back in an impactful way,” said Kristin Zierau, Marketing Director, Safeway Northern California Division.Membership at Patelco Credit Union is free, and it’s easy to join. Visit one of its 36 branches in Northern California, including Virtual Branch™ video banking, where you can meet a representative instantly from the comfort of your home or go to patelco.org. Patelco Credit Union is Insured by NCUAAbout Patelco Credit UnionHeadquartered in Dublin, CA, Patelco Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution serving more than 520,000 members nationwide, currently celebrating its 90th year. With $9.5 billion in assets, Patelco provides personalized banking solutions, expert guidance, and financial education to help members strengthen their financial wellbeing. Patelco has received numerous industry and consumer, business and finance awards, including Newsweek’s America’s Best Regional Credit Unions, Forbes’ Best-In-State Credit Union, and Best Credit Union in Milpitas and Bankrate’s Top Credit Union for 2025. Visit patelco.org for more information.About SafewaySafeway is one of the most well-recognized grocery retail brands with a long-standing reputation for quality and service, proudly serving Northern California since 1926. As the largest purchaser of locally grown produce in Northern California, the company operates over 285 stores across Northern California, Nevada, and Hawaii under four banners: Safeway, Andronico’s, and Pak ‘N Save. In 2024, Safeway along with the Safeway Foundation contributed more than $55 million in food and financial support to charitable organizations within the Northern California Division. Safeway Northern California is a division of Albertsons Companies.

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