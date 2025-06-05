Dr. Erik Brecelj on the GOVSI Podcast: "I want to live in a country where healthcare is accessible to everyone"

SLOVENIA, June 5 - In the 22nd episode of the Gov.si podcast, produced by the Slovenian Government Communication Office, host Petra Bezjak Cirman welcomed Dr. Erik Brecelj, a surgeon at the Institute of Oncology Ljubljana and Chair of the Strategic Council for Healthcare. Their conversation shed light on the key challenges and reforms in Slovenia’s healthcare system, as well as the role of the strategic council as an advisory body to the Prime Minister.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.