156th regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, June 5 - At today's session, the Government adopted the proposed Climate Act. With the proposed new Climate Act, a legislative framework that goes beyond a narrow environmental focus, Slovenia is embarking on the path of strategic climate policy management. It is one of the key documents of the coming decade, aimed at ensuring long-term security, quality of life, and sustainable economic development in the context of climate challenges. The Climate Act lays the foundation for a safe and secure, resilient, and economically successful society in harmony with nature and responsible to future generations. The main objective of the Act is to achieve climate neutrality by 2045 at the latest through the gradual reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the increase of sinks, and to simultaneously strengthen climate resilience. The Act also emphasizes fairness and predictability – for people, regions, cities, municipalities and businesses. The Climate Act is an investment in a safer and more secure future and smart growth. It better protects people against the consequences of climate change, provides companies with clear guidance for taking green decisions, and empowers our society to remain competitive in a rapidly changing world. Climate change is already causing more frequent extreme weather events in Slovenia, which increases uncertainty and makes its population more vulnerable. The Act introduces a strategic approach to adaptation — from the national to the regional level — with the aim of preventing losses, reducing damage, and protecting human health. Particular emphasis is placed on the integration of social dimensions — especially the protection of vulnerable groups and support for a fair transition. Furthermore, green budgeting, support from the Climate Fund and the Social Climate Fund are creating new quality jobs and a healthier living environment, which is in the long run beneficial to all inhabitants. The Act enables companies to adapt to the green transition in a timely manner and contributes to their greater strategic autonomy. The Emissions Trading System (ETS), the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which will ensure a level playing field for domestic and foreign producers in terms of carbon footprint, and incentives from the Climate Fund are creating favourable conditions for investment in low-carbon technologies, the circular economy, and sustainable innovation. Businesses will have better access to funds for adaptation and mitigation, while at the same time being better protected from the negative effects of imports from countries with lower environmental standards. The Act establishes a comprehensive system of strategic documents, including the Long-Term Climate Strategy, the Integrated Energy and Climate Plan, the Adaptation Strategy, and regional action plans. It also introduces a system for monitoring progress and an obligation to take additional measures if the targets are not met. The role of the Climate Council as an independent scientific advisory body and the establishment of monitoring and reporting systems enable greater transparency and scientifically sound measures. New sectors, including buildings and road transport, were added to the ETS as an important new feature. The Climate Act also emphasizes the importance of financial transparency, efficient use of funds, and coordination between different ministries and public authorities. The new legislation is the result of extensive coordination between ministries and takes into account the recommendations of experts, the business community, and civil society. Thanks to timely and coordinated legislation, Slovenia will not only meet its commitments under the Paris Agreement and European legislation, but will also become less vulnerable and strengthen its competitiveness both externally and within the common European market. The proposed Act opens up the possibility for Slovenia to become a model of sustainable development and a smart transition to climate neutrality.

The proposed Act Amending the Construction Act, adopted by the Government at today’s session, includes the following provisions:

It obliges opinion providers to act transparently and to provide all relevant information about their competences and requirements in one place via the spatial information system;

It sets a uniform 30-day deadline for all opinion providers to issue design conditions and opinions, and introduces a presumption that the documentation complies with the opinion provider's regulations in cases of administrative silence;

It establishes a legal presumption that building and operating permits have been issued for structures in place since 1 January 1995;

It ensures flexible execution of construction works with clearly defined admissible minor deviations;

It simplifies or removes obstacles to proving the right to build in procedures for issuing building permits for above-ground parts of existing structures that extend onto neighbouring plots and result from a new registration method for structures;

It resolves the legally untenable situation where a building permit for a completed structure has expired due to the failure to submit a complete notification of the start of construction, and links the permit’s validity to the actual commencement of construction;

It extends the scope of reconstruction when necessary to reduce or eliminate the consequences of natural and other disasters, following the example set by the Act on Reconstruction, Development and Provision of Financial Resources (Official Gazette of the Republic of Slovenia [Uradni list RS], Nos 131/23, 81/24 and 109/24);

It establishes the obligation to design new complex structures using Building Information Modelling (BIM), where the investor is subject to public procurement;

It eliminates double regulation by removing the requirement to notify the start of construction works through the eGraditev system for temporary storage facilities and minor structures, as this is more appropriately regulated by the Spatial Management Act (ZUreP-3);

It introduces the requirement to notify the start of construction for minor reconstructions to enhance traceability of interventions on existing structures;

It updates and harmonises the essential requirement of universal accessibility with international documents and standards;

It eliminates the violation of Directive 2005/36/ES on the recognition of professional qualifications, as amended by Directive 2013/55/EU, by removing the automatic verification requirement for professional qualifications in the temporary or occasional practice of the regulated profession of construction manager;

It introduces the possibility of priority treatment in cases of established public interest,

It eliminates other errors in legislative drafting and editing of the Act in force.

The proposed Act Amending the Construction Act aims to modernise the permitting process to better meet contemporary needs. With the introduction of the eGraditev system, which will be implemented throughout Slovenia by 6 January 2026 and digitally supports all permitting processes, the existing procedures will merely be upgraded.

The Government took note of the information regarding the planned signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Slovenia and the Government of the State of Palestine on the development of relations between the two countries, and will forward it to the Foreign Policy Committee of the National Assembly of the Republic of Slovenia for information. The Memorandum is expected to be signed on the margins of the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine, scheduled to take place in New York from 17 to 20 June 2025. The purpose of the Conference is to mobilise the full range of political, economic, financial and security efforts necessary to implement the two-state solution, which remains the only viable path to lasting peace in the Middle East. When the Republic of Slovenia officially recognised the State of Palestine on 4 June 2024, it assumed the responsibility to further strengthen bilateral relations. The Memorandum represents the next logical step for the two countries to establish a formal framework for systematic dialogue, regular political consultations and the development of practical cooperation. A joint committee, co-chaired by both parties, will be established within 12 months of the signing of the Memorandum to implement and monitor agreements. This committee will develop programmes and action plans and propose the conclusion of further agreements.