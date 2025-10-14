Slovenia elected to become a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council

SLOVENIA, October 14 - "At a time when trust in in multilateralism is eroding and human rights and humanitarian law are facing unprecedented challenges, Slovenia's election to the UN Human Rights Council sends a clear message: Slovenia champions dialogue over division, and principles over power. In diverse areas ranging from the climate crisis and artificial intelligence to the tragedies in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, Afghanistan and elsewhere, we will advocate for trust, cooperation and securing the future. Being a member of this UN body is not just an honour; it is a commitment to defending every voice and every right, everywhere," said Minister Fajon upon the election.

Slovenia has been actively involved in the UN Human Rights Council since its establishment. During its previous memberships of the Council, from 2007 to 2010 and from 2016 to 2018, it demonstrated its commitment to protecting and promoting human rights. In 2018, Slovenia also chaired the Council.

During the 2026–2028 term, Slovenia will focus on its traditional priority areas, including gender equality, women's rights, human rights and the environment, rights of the child, rights of older persons, human rights education and rights of minorities.

Slovenia will continue to strive for a non-selective, objective and inclusive approach to ensuring the respect of human rights for all. It will promote the effective, objective and transparent work of the Council in responding to human rights violations around the world. Particular attention will be devoted to ensuring the universality and impartiality of the Council's mechanisms and special procedures, as well as the independence of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. At the same time, Slovenia will advocate for the strengthening of treaty bodies and ensure regular dialogue with states, non-governmental organisations and civil society.

Slovenia will assume its role as a member of the Council on 1 January 2026.