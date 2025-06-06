The Great American Pee Map: Sitting Down in Blue States, Standing Up in Red Ones

Nationwide Waste Service Logo The Great American Pee Map – Results from selected U.S. states showing where standing and sitting are most widespread among men. THE MOST COMMON TOILET TIME ACTIVITIES

A new survey from Nationwide Waste Services uncovers the private rituals Americans practice behind the bathroom door.

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Great Bathroom Survey , conducted by Nationwide Waste Service — a leading provider of portable sanitation solutions — surveyed 2,000 Americans and found that behind closed bathroom doors, certain habits remain remarkably consistent.As debates swirl around hygiene, gender roles, and the evolution of social norms, one simple daily ritual persists: the majority of American men continue to urinate standing — a subtle expression of autonomy within one of the last truly private spaces.The Great Bathroom Survey set out to explore how Americans really use the restroom and what those everyday choices reveal about comfort, control, and the quiet persistence of habit.Standing Most Common in Conservative-Leaning StatesThe survey found that around 70% of American men still urinate standing up. Only 10% prefer to sit, and 20% say it depends on the situation. Though the topic may seem minor at first glance, the findings highlight a subtle yet consistent pattern in one of life’s most private routines.In states like Mississippi, Maine, and North Dakota (all around 99%), as well as Kentucky, Kansas (89%), and Alabama (88%), standing for #1 is the near-universal norm. Even in Texas, 76% of men continue the tradition.These findings indicate that across much of the United States, masculinity, comfort, and routine are closely linked—not through overt expression, but through quietly sustained habits. This holds especially true for more conservative-leaning states.In contrast, more liberal states like California tell a different story: only 56% of men in the Golden State say they stand, while 14% prefer to sit when urinating. The highest rate of seat-peeing was found in Minnesota, where more than one in five men say they usually sit down.This shift suggests not just changing restroom habits, but evolving expectations of modern masculinity in more urban and progressive regions.Private Spaces, Personal RulesThe data makes one thing clear: behind closed doors, American men follow their own instincts. The bathroom remains one of the few truly unregulated spaces in daily life - free from expectations, oversight, or outside judgment.For many men, the choice to stand isn’t about rebellion or nostalgia. It’s about comfort, efficiency, and autonomy — a small but meaningful form of control in a world where so much feels dictated.In 2025, the right to stand up — even in the most ordinary moment — might just be one of the last quiet acts of personal freedom.About the survey: The survey was commissioned by Nationwide Waste Service and conducted by the independent research institute Censuswide. A total of 2,000 U.S. adults (18+) participated between April 2nd and April 4th, 2025, including 873 men and 1,127 women. The survey was conducted online and included participants from all 50 U.S. states. The sample was balanced across gender, region, and age groups to broadly represent the U.S. adult population.The full results of The Great Bathroom Survey, offering insights into the rise of screen time during bathroom breaks and the psychology behind bathroom shame, can be explored at https://nationwidewasteservice.com/the-secret-getaway-the-public-restroom/ Additional graphics can be found here Download Infographic (Google Drive) About Nationwide Waste Service: Nationwide Waste Service is a leading provider of portable sanitation solutions in the United States, offering a comprehensive range of products, including porta-potties, luxury restroom trailers, dumpsters, and essential waste management equipment. With an extensive network that covers both rural areas and major metropolitan cities, we ensure timely, reliable delivery nationwide. Whether for construction sites, events, or emergency response scenarios, our dedication to quality, affordability, and exceptional customer service makes us the trusted partner for all portable sanitation needs. To learn more about our services, visit nationwidewasteservice.com.

