Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,112 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,168 in the last 365 days.

Road Traffic Management Corporation on motorists travelling to Comrades Marathon

Motorists travelling to the Comrades Marathon 2025 race in Durban are advised to exercise extreme caution on the roads, especially after the South African Weather Service issued a warning starting this weekend with snowfalls, severe thunderstorms and damaging winds in KwaZulu-Natal.

The N3 road between Johannesburg and Durban is reported that it will be affected by misty conditions around Van Reenen Pass to Hilton. The Harrismith and Pietermaritzburg areas usually experience dense mist around this time of the year and motorists are urged to be cautious as traffic volumes are expected to peak on the N3 from today and on Sunday when most runners will be returning.

Law enforcement authorities from Free State, KwaZulu-Natal including the National Traffic Police (NTP) from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), and key road safety stakeholders such as N3TC will ensure that motorists experience minimal to no incidents heading to the Comrades Marathon.

The RTMC urges motorists to:

  • Obey all road traffic rules and regulations
  • Exercise patience at traffic operations and construction sites on the N3 route
  • Be prepared and polite when stopped by law enforcement authorities

Enquiries:
Simon Zwane
Chief Communication Officer
Cell: 082 551 9892

#ServiceDeliveryZA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Road Traffic Management Corporation on motorists travelling to Comrades Marathon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more