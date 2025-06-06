Road Traffic Management Corporation on motorists travelling to Comrades Marathon

Motorists travelling to the Comrades Marathon 2025 race in Durban are advised to exercise extreme caution on the roads, especially after the South African Weather Service issued a warning starting this weekend with snowfalls, severe thunderstorms and damaging winds in KwaZulu-Natal.

The N3 road between Johannesburg and Durban is reported that it will be affected by misty conditions around Van Reenen Pass to Hilton. The Harrismith and Pietermaritzburg areas usually experience dense mist around this time of the year and motorists are urged to be cautious as traffic volumes are expected to peak on the N3 from today and on Sunday when most runners will be returning.

Law enforcement authorities from Free State, KwaZulu-Natal including the National Traffic Police (NTP) from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), and key road safety stakeholders such as N3TC will ensure that motorists experience minimal to no incidents heading to the Comrades Marathon.

The RTMC urges motorists to:

Obey all road traffic rules and regulations

Exercise patience at traffic operations and construction sites on the N3 route

Be prepared and polite when stopped by law enforcement authorities

