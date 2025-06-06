Road Traffic Management Corporation on road safety during winter season

As we approach the Youth Day long weekend and school closure for winter, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is undertaking a road safety awareness drive to conscientize young people about measures they can take to protect their lives while using the roads.

Road fatalities during the youth month in the past four years averaged a total of 1044 every year. June 2021 road fatalities were recorded at 902, whereas June 2022 fatalities went down to 873. In 2023 June fatalities went down to 833, and 2024 June recorded 923 road fatalities. Trends in South Africa indicate that young people between the ages of 20 and 39 constitute more than half of the people who die on the roads daily as result of road crashes.

The most common type of crash relates to accidents with pedestrians, hit and run type of accidents and single vehicle overturn and head on collisions.

This we want to change drastically. And we invite young people to play their role, save their lives by reducing high speeds, avoiding drunken driving especially on weekends between Saturday and Sunday, 17h00–21h00 when most fatalities occur.

We further make the call to be vigilant on the roads as the winter season is characterised by snow fall, rainy conditions that create bad weather patterns for safe driving. Additionally, we emphasize that tyre maintenance is key in ensuring tyres are in good condition and tread depth is at a minimum of 1.6mm. Grip starts to reduce on anything under 3mm. Following this simple recommendation will help young people to keep safe on the roads throughout the winter season.

Inspect brakes and lights: Ensure brakes are functioning correctly. Check that all lights are working properly, including headlights, taillights, and signal lights.

Plan your route: Check weather forecast and road conditions. Plan your route to avoid areas known for hazardous road conditions.

Keep safe following distance: Your stopping distance on wet roads increases from what it usually is. Driving too close to the next car in front of you is a terrible idea.

Use fog lights: Use fog lights to increase visibility and help other drivers to see you.

Take your time: When driving in wet road conditions, give yourself enough time by leaving much earlier to avoid speeding.

Stay informed: Listen to local news or use apps and information channels to stay updated on weather and traffic conditions.

Avoid cruise control: Do not use cruise control on slippery roads. Maintain full control of your vehicle to respond quickly to sudden changes in road conditions.

Drive smoothly: Avoid sudden movements like quick acceleration or braking.

Use your headlights: Turn on your headlights even during daylight for increased visibility.

Be mindful of road conditions: Be aware of potential hazards like stray animals.

The winter season will be further characterized by short days resulting in increased night travelling especially over weekends. Misty conditions are expected in parts of the country along KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Western Cape, snowy and slippery conditions from black ice or thin invisible ice on the paved roads, along the high mountainous areas of the Eastern Cape, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.

