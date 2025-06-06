North West Legislature on GD Montshioa Airport scandal

The North West Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management, chaired by Hon. Freddy Sonakile, has strongly condemned the Department of Community Safety and Transport Management for gross dereliction of duty in its handling of the GD Montshioa Airport, resulting in unauthorized occupation and revenue losses.

This comes after it was revealed during a recent Committee meeting that two aviation schools—Fly Paramount Aviation Academy and African Union Aviation Academy (AUAA)—had been operating at the airport without valid lease agreements. Despite being aware, the Department failed to intervene. The previous airport operator had collected rent until 2023, when the matter was referred to National Treasury for investigation.

Although a new leasing process was initiated in 2024, no lease was ever finalized, and both schools continued operating unlawfully. Fly Paramount was only removed following an oversight visit by MEC Wessels Morweng, while AUAA remains on-site under curatorship due to the illness of its director.

“This is a textbook case of failure to safeguard public assets. Millions in potential revenue were lost while the Department looked away,” said Hon. Sonakile. “The failure to act has not only compromised state property but also undermined trust in governance.”

During the meeting, the Director of Paramount Aviation confirmed her academy had tried repeatedly to finalize a lease since November 2024, with no response from the Department. She has since undertaken to submit all correspondence to the Committee.

The Committee has now given the Department seven days to:

Submit a consequence management report on implicated officials

Provide a detailed account of lost revenue, unpaid utilities, and infrastructure damage

Present a revenue recovery plan and submit the National Treasury report

Refer the matter to the SAPS Commercial Crimes Unit for investigation into any possible irregular or unauthorized payments

The Committee also flagged the unresolved issue of two foreign nationals—identified only as William and Paul—previously claimed by the Department to be instructors at Paramount. The school’s Director denied any association, stating the individuals were linked to AUAA. The matter has been referred to Home Affairs and SAPS to verify their identities, legal status, and whereabouts.

“This was one of the most frustrating oversight visits we’ve endured,” said Hon. Sonakile. “Had the Department been transparent from the start, this matter could’ve long been resolved. This Committee will not tolerate sleeping on duty.”

