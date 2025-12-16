【240-hour visa-free transit policy】 Macao and Hengqin invite Indonesian Travel Agents Association to pay familiarization visit and explore new opportunities for twin-destination tourism

MACAU, December 16 - The National Immigration Administration has designated Hengqin (Zhuhai) and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge as ports of entry for the 240-hour visa-free transit policy since 5 November 2025. In parallel with the new measure, MGTO and the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin join hands to invite ten tourism representatives of the Indonesian Travel Agents Association (ASTINDO) to Macao and Hengqin for a five-day exchange and familiarization trip from 14 to 18 December. The delegates have an opportunity to experience and discuss the convenience unlocked by the new measure for the development of multi-destination tourism products in Macao, Hengqin and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Riding on the new measure, they can together explore the new possibilities of tourism cooperation.

The Indonesian travel trade delegation embarked from Jakarta, Indonesia by Air Macau to arrive at the Macau International Airport for the five-day familiarization trip in Macao and Hengqin. They first inspected the new tourism facilities and attractions in Macao along with a first-hand experience of Macao’s diverse “tourism +” appeal, including the Historic Centre of Macao, Macao Grand Prix Museum, MinMPlaza, Hotel Central and the hotel of W Macau at Studio City. They also enjoyed the splendor of “Light up Macao 2025” light installations, “Macau 2049” – a show that weaves together Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage and cutting-edge technology, “teamLab SuperNature Macao” and the open-top bus tour. In addition, they experienced Portuguese egg tart baking and tasted a variety of delicacies including Halal cuisine, Chinese hotpot and Macanese cuisine for the glamour of Macao as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) hosted a business luncheon specially for the Indonesian delegates for networking and and exploration of partnership opportunities with their counterparts in Macao.

Delegation’s first experience of visa-free transit

After their visit in Macao, the Indonesian delegation headed to Hengqin Port, where a representative of Public Security Police Force presented an overview of border-crossing in Macao, including border crossing for Indonesian and other foreign visitors, functions and layout of Hengqin Port, as well as the new measure that eases border-crossing. Afterwards, the delegates crossed Hengqin Port into the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, experiencing the operations and convenience of the Country’s 240-hour visa-free transit policy. Their itinerary in Hengqin includes a visit to theme parks including the Ocean Kingdom and Chimelong Spaceship of Chimelong Resort, where they enjoyed the international circus show and fireworks display as well. They will also visit distinctive cultural tourism facilities including the Traditional Chinese Medicine Cultural Experience Museum and Sumlodol Camping Town, as well as several iconic hotels for a comprehensive picture of the tourism-related facilities in Hengqin. After the five-day twin-destination trip to Macao and Hengqin, the delegation will depart from Baiyun International Aiport in Guangzhou and return to Indonesia on 18 December.

At present, Indonesia ranks as the sixth largest visitor market for Macao. In the first ten months of 2025, Macao welcomed a total of 163,475 visitors, a year-on-year rise of 15.5%. MGTO joined the ASTINDO Travel Fair 2025 in Jakarta this February and August. Afterwards, the Office organized a mega tourism promotional event “Experience Macao Mega Sale” in Jakarta in early October. With the National Immigration Administration’s implementation of the new measure that allows citizens of 55 countries to visit China through the newly-designated ports of entry including Hengqin Port under the 240-hour visa-free transit policy, MGTO immediately partnered with the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin to arrange for the Indonesian travel trade delegation to visit Macao and Hengqin. With the regular border management and control mechanism, the Public Security Police Force and Zhuhai General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection provided the delegation with highly-effective and convenient service support, joining hands to highlight the appeal of regional travel and the favorable border-crossing measure for the international market.

Through arranging this familiarization visit, MGTO provides an opportunity for the Indonesian trade delegates to experience the breadth of tourism attractions and seamless travel between Macao and Hengqin, to energize their intention to promote twin-destination tourism products of both places. In the future, MGTO will maintain close collaboration with Public Security Police Force and deepen connections with various provinces and municipalities, leveraging the new measure to boost international visitor arrivals, in support of Macao’s transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure, while advancing the concerted tourism development across the Greater Bay Area and expanding international visitor markets together.