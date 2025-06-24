Vibrant Publishers’ Business Statistics Essentials Is Now Live on NetGalley

Boost your business statistics skills—Vibrant Publishers’ latest release is live on NetGalley. Bianca Szasz, Ph.D., author of Business Statistics Essentials You Always Wanted to Know.

This book by Bianca Szasz, Ph.D., brings essential statistical tools to unlock the power of data and improve business strategy.

BROMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers releases Business Statistics Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Business Statistics Essentials) on NetGalley, adding another valuable title to their Self-Learning Management series. Business Statistics Essentials is written by a highly accomplished space systems engineer and statistics expert, Bianca Szasz, Ph.D., with a vision to demonstrate the transformative power of statistical analyses in business excellence. The Advance Review Copy of the book is now available on NetGalley for interested readers.

In designing Business Statistics Essentials, the author has considered all kinds of readers that may interact with the book, whether one has advanced knowledge of statistics or little to no knowledge. This book will equip readers with a solid foundation in statistical principles and their practicality in the world of business. Its content starts with the basics and progresses to advanced topics. However, readers need not be scared by 'advanced' as the author ensures that every section is as approachable as the first.

In this book, readers will be familiarized with data collection and presentation techniques, measures of central tendency, variability, and how they summarize and describe data distributions, followed by principles of probability and hypothesis testing. They will also learn how to combine probability with counting techniques for practical problem-solving.

Author Bianca Szasz, Ph.D., added, “My background in statistics has increased my appreciation for the immense power of statistical analyses in business growth. As an experienced researcher, I have seen firsthand how statistical techniques, principles, and concepts revolutionize business strategies, optimize processes, and reveal valuable insights. This understanding led me to write Business Statistics Essentials to provide a comprehensive yet practical guide for people in business who want to leverage the power of their business-generated data.”

Modern challenges demand solutions rooted in rigorous analysis, and this is where statistics in business becomes indispensable. Unlike traditional guides, Business Statistics Essentials blends theoretical concepts with practical business applications. It promises to take readers from whatever level of knowledge they are at to a skilled level. It will leave readers with the confidence to use statistical concepts and data to solve complex business challenges.

Business Statistics Essentials You Always Wanted to Know is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series. The Advance Review Copy of this book is now available for interested readers on NetGalley! Read and review it here before its release.

About the Author

Bianca Szasz, Ph.D., is a highly accomplished space systems engineer with a strong foundation in data analysis, statistical modeling, and quantitative research. Her work on complex satellite systems has involved rigorous application of statistical tools for environmental testing and thermal analysis. She earned her Ph.D. in Space Engineering from the Kyushu Institute of Technology, Japan, through the prestigious United Nations/Japan Long-term Fellowship Programme (PNST).

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help entrepreneurs, leaders, and professionals learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, leaders, professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information.’ Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

