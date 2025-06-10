Retired Educator and Coach Michael Walzer Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akron, located in Summit County, Ohio, is the state’s fifth-most populated city, with almost 200,000 residents. Known for its tire industry, it has earned the nickname as “the rubber capital of the world”. Founded in 1825, Akron will celebrate its 200th anniversary this year. While the city is also known for its renowned residents, one lifelong resident stands out above the rest, as a pillar of his community. Close Up Radio honors Akron’s very own, Michael Walzer.

Michael Walzer is a retired middle and junior high school education teacher in the Akron School District, as well as a retired coach. Known by his former students as “Coach Mike”, his career spanned over three decades. Even after his career in education, he has remained an active and engaging member of the community.

Growing up in nearby Cuyahoga Falls, outside of Akron, his interest in teaching began during his high school career when he tutored students. After graduating from Walsh Jesuit High School, an all-boys Jesuit school at that time, he then went to nearby Kent State University, where he majored in education. Graduating in 1976, he started his teaching career as a long-term substitute teacher at a grade school in the Akron School District.

The grade school that first hired him shut down a year later, and his permanent teaching career began at Goodyear Junior High School in 1977. While teaching, he served as the assistant coach for the track team. Leaving Goodyear Junor High School in 1980, he then transferred to Litchfield Junior High School, which late became Litchfield Middle School. Also coaching soccer during that time, he taught at that school for three years until 1983. He then transferred to Portage Pass Grade School, where he taught sixth grade for one year. He then transferred back to Litchfield Middle School where he taught from 1984 to 2006, when he retired in October of that year. Throughout his teaching career he taught math, earth science, and history to middle school age students – sixth, seventh, and eighth grade.

Since retiring, Michael has done substitute teaching in various public and private schools throughout Summit County. However, he recently has not done that but hopes to do that in the near future.

In addition to his illustrious teaching and coaching career, he also is a renowned writer. Having already three poems that were published by Eber and Wein Publishers, Michael’s most renowned poem is titled Staking a Claim. Additional poems that have been published include The Many Colors of Vinny Vango and Hula Hoopla. He looks to have more poems published. Also, between 2007 and 2023, he wrote over sixty letters, which have been featured in the Akron Beacon Journal, the city’s local newspaper.

Michael will discuss his most recent volunteer work with the Mustill Store and Museum. “As a volunteer, I give them the history of Akron,” Michael summarizes. “I also discuss the history of Akron’s canals, that built the city and ultimately Ohio.” In accordance with his lifelong passion for Akron, Michael will share his knowledge and expertise about Akron for the Close Up Radio listeners.

“The founder of Akron was Simon Perkins,” Michael explains. “He bought some land and was able to build upon it along the canals. Simon then sold much of it to the common folks for a very good price. Founded in 1825, the City of Akron is celebrating it’s 200th anniversary, with many events planned throughout the summer commemorating this accomplishment.”

“The city’s name was inspired by the Ancient Greek word Acropolis (ἀκρόπολις) meaning city on a hill,” Michael adds. “Akron is on the extreme western edge of the Appalachian Plateau. While there aren’t any mountains in Akron, there are some pretty big hills. Going west of Akron, the terrain is as flat as a pancake, while east of Akron takes you to the mountains of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. One of the most known roads in Akron is Smith Road Hill. The bottom of the hill starts at the Cuyahoga River.”

Another notable feature regarding Akron, which fueled its growth, are the canals that run through it. “One of the most essential canals, started up in Cleveland and Lake Erie, and then south towards Akron, then to Youngstown, and finally down to Marietta is Southeast Ohio, connecting to the Ohio River,” he explains. “There are other canals as well.”

“It is also the city to live, that has the fewest weather-related disasters,” Michael observes. “It’s far inland to prevent the serious effects of hurricanes, it’s hilly enough to prevent tornadoes from touching down, and it’s far South enough from Lake Erie to prevent lake effect snow during the winter.”

“The park system is also very nice,” he adds. “As I am part of a hiking club, I enjoy all the hiking trails that Akron and Summit County has to offer. Some of them are owned by Summit County Parks, which offers a total of 419 square miles across of local park land the county. We have a national park that connects the two metropolitan areas of Akron and Cleveland (Lake Erie) – the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Being one of the busiest national parks in America, it is thirty miles long and has the strangest shape of any national park. In some places, the width is no more than a mile wide. It is one place I would recommend visiting.”

Additional local parks that Michael recommends include Firestone Metro Park which is next to the Firestone Golf Course. Wingfoot Lake is also a popular destination and is about a mile east from the Goodyear Airdock.

Local landmarks that Michael recommends include the Goodyear Airdock, which houses the Goodyear Blimp, Stan Hywet Hall, the biggest most elaborate mansion in Akron where the founders of Goodyear once lived, and Perkins Mansion, the former residence of Akron founder Simon Perkins.

Akron also has a minor league baseball team known as the Akron Rubber Ducks, inspired by Akron’s rubber and tire industry. Playing at Canal Park Stadium, this Eastern AA team is affiliated with the Cleveland Guardians (formerly the Cleveland Indians). The team was known formerly as the Akron Aeros. “It the same team, but a different name,” he summarizes.

“In accordance with Akron’s Greek inspiration, there are a lot of Greek restaurants,” Michael recommends. “Also, the best pizza is Luigi’s on North Main Street.”

In addition to Simon Perkins, the founder of Akron, the city has many additional notable residents that either were born there or have lived there at some point in their lives. This includes abolitionist John Brown, founder of Alcoholics Anonymous Bob Smith, basketball player Lebron James, actor John Lithgow, Jesse White who was one of several actors to portray the Maytag Repairman in commercials, and Tom Sawyer, not the Mark Twain literary character, but the former Akron Mayor-turned-congressman and senator.

“Akron has a unique relationship with its suburbs,” Michael observes. “While people may move out of Akron, a majority still remain in Summit County. It’s a mutual give-and-take between the city and suburbs. We are more united that way. I would recommend anyone moving to Akron proper to live in the northwest part of the city. Nearby suburbs in Summit County that I would recommend include Cuyahoga Falls, Green, Tallmadge, and Fairlawn.”

“Akron is a nice blend of the Northeast and Midwest,” Michael concludes. “People are nice. There are nice areas for kids and families. I have been in every state other than Alaska, and the cost of living is relatively cheap compared to other areas.”

Close Up Radio recently featured Michael Walzer in a multi-part interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday June 4th at 10am Eastern and with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday June 11th at 10am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-3-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-retired-educator/id1785721253?i=1000711754904

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-3-close-up-radio-welcomes-279440767/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0tBNKb5XemxQGqKYhtoGxc

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.