FEDCON Strengthens Commitment to Cybersecurity by Starting CMMC Process, Encourages Others to do Same

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The federal government intensifies cybersecurity requirements for defense industrial base organizations so FEDCON embraces Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification to demonstrate its leadership position. The initiative will boost FEDCON's security position and serve as an operational example for organizations implementing federal contracting security requirements in their own operations."National security and business continuity demand cybersecurity as an essential fundamental requirement because our world exists in a connected state" according to Marina Nicola, Project Coordinator of FEDCON. FEDCON proves its dedication to secure data protection by starting the CMMC process since it maintains maximum security standards. FEDCON believes all organizations working with federal government need to achieve CMMC certification so they should start this important process now.The Department of Defense created CMMC to establish a standardized cybersecurity framework which DIB organizations must follow. CMMC establishes multiple levels of security requirements which form a tiered system. FEDCON started its CMMC certification path to protect sensitive federal contracting information and intellectual property through enhanced data protection and to establish secure operations and demonstrate leadership in CMMC compliance throughout the DIB.The organization focuses on four main objectives through this process:•The company implements advanced cybersecurity measures to protect federal contracting information together with intellectual property.•The organization maintains client and government agency trust through its dedicated focus on secure operations.•The organization demonstrates effective practices which help DIB organizations understand CMMC compliance value through its example.•The organization takes proactive measures to fulfill current federal contract requirements while securing its position for future opportunities.FEDCON recognizes the CMMC process complexity yet it plans to distribute its acquired understanding and practical experience to assist other organizations. Through its platform FederalGovernment.info FEDCON will maintain its position as a resource for essential federal contracting information along with CMMC guidance and updates.

