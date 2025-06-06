Delhi Darbar Kabab House In Chicago, Celebrates 39 Years with Exciting Deals

39th Anniversary Celebration Bogo Deals 50% OFF Customers Appreciation Night Every Tuesday Wednesday Deals Delhi Darbar Chicago Logo

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delhi Darbar Kabab House , a zabiha halal Indian-Pakistani restaurant in the Little India neighborhood on Chicago's North Side, is located at 3010 West Devon Avenue, Chicago, IL 60659. It’s the first Indian Pakistani restaurant on Devon Avenue, uniting everyone beyond the borders over their favorite chicken biryani. This late-night restaurant has been serving desi food with love for years.Delhi Darbar has been serving authentic Indian and Pakistani food to generations. The restaurant is thrilled to celebrate its 39th anniversary this year. (Celebrating 39 years of culinary excellence) Known for its rich heritage of authentic Indian and Pakistani cuisine, the restaurant is celebrating this milestone with exciting deals and has offerings for everyone.Three Decades of Service comes with Three Irresistible Special Offers1. Tuesday Customer Appreciation Nights—20% OFF!Thank you for 39 amazing years! Every Tuesday, enjoy 20% off your bill when you spend $50 or more. It’s our way of giving back to YOU, our valued customers. Gather your friends and family to make your Tuesday evenings unforgettable.2. Nihari Nights—Every Wednesday!Enjoy the flavors of Delhi Darbar’s signature Nihari with 2 soft Naans for just $15 inclusive of taxes. Bring home the authentic, most-loved Pakistani Nihari on Devon Avenue! (*Offer valid for takeout only.)3. Exclusive BOGO Deals on All Major EntreesEnjoy the best of Indian cuisine with a BUY ONE, GET ONE 50% OFF (*valid for takeout only) offer on all your major entrees. From creamy Malai Kofta to sizzling Tandoori Chicken, this deal is the perfect opportunity to explore the diverse menu.Celebrate with Vegetarian DelightsFrom the streets of Delhi we bring extensive range of vegetarian entrees, featuring classics like• Masala Papad• Daal Tadka,• Malai Kofta,• Palak Paneer,• Chana Masala,and many more. This restaurant is an ideal choice for individuals who are in search of delicious desi vegetarian meals. Come celebrate and enjoy the best Desi flavors in Chicago!The only restaurant to serve the famous ‘RUMALI ROTI in Chicagoland.’Food lovers from Skokie, Lincolnwood, Morton Grove, Evanston, Wilmette, Schaumburg, Glendale Heights, Lombard, Naperville, Villa park, Aurora come here late evenings for their favorite Masala Papad, Daal Tadka, Yellow Chicken, Chicken Masala, Rumali Roti, Doodh Dulari etc., and get involved in the romantic tunes from Bollywood.Host Your Event in StylePlanning a get-together party or celebrating graduations? Delhi Darbar Kabab House offers a spacious and elegant Private Party Room accommodating anywhere from 30 to 100 guests. Whether it’s a Birthday, Mehndi, Anniversary, or Corporate Gatherings, the venue provides the perfect ambience with exceptional catering to match.A Legacy of Authentic Indian CuisineFor 39 years, Delhi Darbar has been the go-to destination for food lovers craving authentic Indian flavors. From hearty curries and biryanis to sizzling grills and freshly baked naan, the restaurant has remained a beloved culinary treasure on Devon Avenue.“This milestone is because of the love and support of our customers over the decades,” said Asif Rangoonwala, (Restaurant Owner) of Delhi Darbar Kabab House. “We’re excited to celebrate this special occasion by giving back with amazing deals and offers.” (We are excited to celebrate by giving back through these special offers.)Join the Celebration!Take advantage of these limited time offers and experience the best of Pakistani cuisine. About Delhi Darbar:
A cornerstone of Chicago's Devon Avenue for 39 years, Delhi Darbar is renowned for its authentic Indian Pakistani cuisine, warm hospitality, and vibrant atmosphere. Whether dining in, taking out, or hosting an event, Delhi Darbar remains a trusted name for culinary excellence.
A 39-Year Legacy on Devon Avenue
Delhi Darbar Kabab House, located in Chicago, IL, will celebrate its 39th anniversary on June 10th, 2025. Just saying the name makes your mouth swim, doesn't it?
This Pakistani Indian restaurant in Chicago has been run by the same family for 39 years. That's not only a big step forward. That's a real legacy. It has been feeding the neighborhood delicious zabiha halal food since 1986, located in the middle of Rogers Park, which is also known as Chicago's Little India. It's not only a place to eat. It's a place to make memories.
So how has it lasted this long?
Consistency. Dedication. To be honest, the meal is great.Food lovers recognize this restaurant for its freshly made food, which is rich in authentic Indo-Pak spices. Since the restaurant opened, family chefs have worked here. What about the food? It still hits the same way it did in the 1980s. Imagine freshly baked Tandoori Naan and Karahi Gosht simmering on a low flame for hours before it’s served on your table. It's not just about cooking. It's narrating stories with spices.Devon Avenue: Not Just a StreetDevon Avenue is more than just a line on a map. Devon Avenue served as a haven for all Desi’s who had relocated from their homeland.This one-mile section of Chicago's West Rogers Park is a sensory overload. The air is filled with the intoxicating aroma of spices. A street full of restaurants that are adorned with vibrant colors. Sounds of Gujarati, Hindi, Urdu, Telugu, and maybe that one auntie yelling into her phone. It's lovely.A guest stated, "This place makes me think of my childhood." The sound of people talking and the fragrance of biryani. "I feel like I'm still in Mumbai."“Delhi Darbar Kabab House still serves the same generation today, as well as their children and grandchildren.”The Food That Brought Us HereLet's chat about food.The menu is both a classic and a trip. The Chicken Masala will melt on your tongue. Goat biryani that has just the right amount of saffron, a mixed platter of kebabs that is hot, spicy and Palak paneer that is just right! It is spicy, creamy, and comforting!Oh, and don't forget the samosas.These aren't just meals. These are tales from Lahore, Delhi, Mumbai, and Karachi. Chefs preserve their authentic taste by making their own spices. They employ tandoors that use charcoal. The vegetarian menu is truly a celebration of flavors. Daal Tadka. Kofta Malai. Chana Masala. Every entree has something to offer. In a literal sense.And it's not just about the taste. It's about being noticed. Heard. House.Now, let's talk about this anniversary while honoring the people who made it happen.Thirty-nine years. That's a lot. It's worth taking a break for that.Delhi Darbar is giving its customers the royal treatment:Tuesday Customer Appreciation: Get 20% off when you purchase $50 or more.Nihari Wednesdays: $15 for a delectable beef nihari and two naan (takeout only)BOGO Entrees: Buy one, get second one for 50% off (takeout only)It's not just a sale. It's a thank you. It's for the families who have hosted their graduations, birthdays, mehndis, & broken fasts here, or just come here to feel at home after a long day.Expect surprises during the month of the anniversary. Perhaps a dessert will be served on the house. It could be a meal from the 1980s. Maybe just a friendly "thank you" in person.They've also decorated the place to perfection. Lights, marigolds, and memories on the wall. They really do have a "Heritage Wall" with old pictures on it.The Place That Does It All!It's not only a restaurant to eat at. It's a place for your special events. A home to make lasting memories!If you are hosting a birthday? Mehndi? Graduation? They can host up to 100 guests in a private setting. And the cuisine, I can say, It’s delicious!Contact Information:Delhi Darbar Kabab House3010 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL 60659, United States+1 773-338-1818delhidarbar.usdelhidarbarkababhouseCelebrate 39 years of delicious food at Delhi Darbar Kabab House—your destination for tasty and home-like food and unforgettable memories!

Delhi Darbar Kabab House Chicago Menu

