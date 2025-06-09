Liechtenstein Reaffirms Global Leadership in Stability and Philanthropy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Principality of Liechtenstein continues to demonstrate its exceptional standing on the global stage, with two recent developments underscoring its strength in both financial stability and philanthropic leadership.S&P Global Ratings has once again affirmed Liechtenstein’s sovereign credit rating at the highest possible level of AAA with a stable outlook . This reaffirmation reflects the country’s robust financial position, prudent regulatory framework, and high policy effectiveness. Despite external economic headwinds, Liechtenstein’s diversified economy, driven by agile small and medium-sized enterprises, remains resilient. The country’s recent accession to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) further enhances its financial safety net and the timeliness and availability of the country’s statistical data.Prime Minister Brigitte Haas expressed her great satisfaction at the affirmation of the highest rating by the agency. The rating confirms Liechtenstein’s attractiveness as a secure and stable business location. “Especially in light of today’s geopolitical developments and the growing global economic challenges, the retention of the top sovereign rating can be seen as a major success for our country – and also as a mandate for us to continue working tirelessly for Liechtenstein,” said the Prime Minister.In parallel, Liechtenstein has once again been recognised as the world’s leading location for philanthropic engagement, topping the Global Philanthropy Environment Index . The country's proven and liberal company and foundation law, combined with a high level of advisory expertise and efficient administrative processes, has fostered a thriving ecosystem for charitable foundations. As of the end of 2024, Liechtenstein was home to nearly 1,400 common-benefit foundations supporting a wide range of causes, from education and health to environmental protection and social innovation.This dual recognition highlights Liechtenstein’s unique position as a stable, forward-thinking nation that not only demonstrates economic resilience but also champions global social responsibility.For further information, visit finance.li

