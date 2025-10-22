The European Magazine Releases Its Autumn 2025 Edition

From digital sovereignty to biotech, design and travel, the latest issue of The European explores how confidence is reshaping Europe and its global partners

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new Autumn 2025 edition of The European is out now — a 152-page showcase of thought, enterprise, and leadership from across Europe and its global partners.This issue explores how the continent is reclaiming control of its future through intelligence, innovation, and integrity in technology, finance, sustainability, and culture.Readers will find exclusive features on Europe’s fast-growing sovereign cloud initiative, insights from Steve Durbin of the Information Security Forum on cyber due diligence in mergers, and Cofense’s demonstration that speed and human judgement can strengthen one another in the fight against phishing.In global finance, Alejandro Bujanos of Afore SURA explains how Latin America’s largest pension administrators are aligning with European ESG standards, while PIM Capital, Banchile Inversiones and PROMEA illustrate the new discipline of cross-border transparency.Chief Minister Lindsay de Sausmarez of Guernsey, meanwhile, argues for democratic renewal, and research from the University of Cape Town shows how leadership can transform education and community.Europe’s leadership in sustainability shines through the UN Environment Programme’s InTex initiative, funded by the EU and Denmark, and in the Global Fashion Agenda’s model of circular design. Science and healthcare coverage includes Curium’s advances in radioligand therapy, Dr Stephen Simpson’s cross-border telesurgery, and Professor Dorothy Makanjuola’s vital public-health campaign on breast-cancer awareness.The issue’s cultural and travel features journey from Prague’s emergence as Central Europe’s meetings capital to Julian Doyle’s exploration of France’s Camargue delta, Croatia’s architectural harmony at Villa Nai 3.3, and Sardinia’s untamed beauty through the eyes of Oggy Boytchev. Our editor-in-chief, Stanley Johnson, also reports from Yancheng, China, on a world benchmark in conservation, while The European’s cover story profiles Iceland’s Algalíf, Europe’s largest producer of natural astaxanthin and a global model of carbon-neutral biotechnology.The edition closes with reviews of William Glossop’s Heritage Shell Guide to Derbyshire and Vendan Ananda Kumararajah’s Navigating Complexity and System Challenges, two works that mirror The European’s own commitment to depth, perspective and thought-leadership.The European Autumn 2025 is available now in print and digital editions. Readers can find copies in leading airport lounges and trade-fair venues, or subscribe to the print and digital editions here

