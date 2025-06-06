President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Black Business Council Summit Gala and Awards Dinner, 6 Jun

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this evening, 06 June 2025, address the annual Black Business Council Summit Gala and Awards Dinner at Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre in the City of Erkurhuleni.

The Black Business Council (BBC) is hosting the 2025 Annual Summit under the theme “Socio-Economic Transformation and Inclusive Growth in the context of the Government of National Unity (GNU), G20 Presidency and the Changing Geopolitical Dynamics” on 05 – 06 June 2025.

Over the course of the BBC Annual Summit, Ministers will participate in panel discussions ranging from the theme of the Summit to access to funding for black-owned - women owned and youth owned businesses, which also will encompass a panel on strategies to revive and grow the economy.

The BBC represents black professionals, business associations, and chambers, and it advocates for the interests of black business and works to ensure that policies and economic frameworks reflect the inclusive growth agenda. The Black Business Summit plays a central role in engaging both the public and private sectors to advance transformation, economic empowerment, and enterprise development in South Africa.

President Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at the Gala and Awards Ceremony Dinner that will draw the BBC Annual Summit which brings together senior leaders in government, business, politics and civil society to a close following engagements to address and build a sustainable and inclusive economy.

President Ramaphosa will address the Black Business Council Summit Gala and Awards Ceremony as follows:

Date: Friday, 06 June 2025

Time: 18:00

Venue: Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre, Kempton Park, City of Erkurhuleni

Media wishing to attend the BBC Gala and Awards Ceremony Dinner should register to Ms Masedi Sesele on masedi.sesele@blackbusinesscouncil.africa or on 066 588 2464.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates