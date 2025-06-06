DCO to continue fostering inclusive digital economies as Secretary-General Reappointed on new 4-year term

Building on our transformative achievements, we are accelerating our efforts to harmonize policies, ignite innovation, and embed inclusivity at the core of the digital economy” — Secretary-General of the DCO Deemah AlYahya

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global digital economy increasingly serves as an engine for economic and social progress, the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) has today reemphasized the necessity of fostering inclusive and sustainable digital development. The DCO believes its ambitious 4-Year Agenda remains the primary strategic cornerstone of delivering a golden era for the global digital economy.Building on the momentum of the past four years that has seen the DCO establish itself and grow into the foremost multilateral organization for 16 Member States in their digital development, the 4-Year Agenda charts a bold course toward realizing the DCO’s 2028 Ambition to strengthen digital economic resilience and unlock social prosperity in Member States by driving transformative growth in collective digital maturity. It signals a shift from foundational growth to strategic acceleration, embedding cooperation at the heart of digital economic development and enabling Member States to leapfrog into the forefront of the global digital economy.The 4-Year Agenda for Digital Resilience and Prosperity (2025–2028) is anchored on four visionary pillars that collectively reimagine how economies thrive in the digital era. These pillars are a call to action for governments, private sector and ecosystems to unlock transformative growth in the digital economy.The Digital Enablers pillar will drive regulatory harmonization and ecosystem readiness by establishing unified policy frameworks and strengthening shared digital infrastructure. Digital Business & Innovation will catalyze high-growth digital sectors, nurture scalable enterprises, and build competitive innovation economies. Through Digital Corridors, the DCO will accelerate cross-border data flows, forge new trade routes, and mobilize a digitally empowered and mobile workforce. Lastly, Digital Society will champion inclusive digital access, promote equitable participation, and advance green, human-centered innovation.These pillars are powered by DCO’s flagship initiatives, including the Digital Economy Navigator (DEN), a flagship benchmarking tool guiding national and regional digital transformation efforts; the Digital Prosperity Summit, a global forum amplifying thought leadership, collaboration, and recognition of digital excellence; and the Digital Economy Impact Fund (DEIF), a strategic financing mechanism to unlock investments in high-impact digital projects and close development gaps.Commenting on the 4-Year Agenda, Secretary-General of the DCO Deemah AlYahya said, “This 4 Year Agenda is not just a roadmap, it is a bold commitment to shaping a future where digital prosperity is a right, not a privilege. Building on our transformative achievements, we are accelerating our efforts to harmonize policies, ignite innovation, and embed inclusivity at the core of the digital economy. This strategy is designed to empower every nation, every business, and every individual to thrive in the digital era. The momentum we’ve created is only the beginning; the real impact lies ahead”.The 4-Year Agenda comes as the DCO’s Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya was reappointed by the DCO Council, extending her stewardship of the multilateral organization for another 4-year term. Since its inception in November 2020, the DCO has achieved remarkable milestones that have set the foundations for an acceleration in global digital cooperation as a result.The DCO is setting out an ambitious pathway under the 4-Year Agenda which will accelerate a transformative period of digital cooperation through to 2028. It is a reaffirmation of the DCO’s mission to foster a fair and sustainable digital economy where every country, business, and individual can thrive.About the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)The Digital Cooperation Organization is the world's first standalone international intergovernmental organization focusing on the acceleration of the growth of an inclusive and sustainable digital economy. It is a global multilateral organization founded in November 2020 that aims to enable digital prosperity for all.The DCO brings together the Ministries of Communications and Information Technology of its Member States, and is focused on empowering youth, women, and entrepreneurs, leveraging the accelerative power of the digital economy, and leapfrogging with innovation to drive economic growth and increase social prosperity.The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) brings together ministries of communications and information technology in 16 countries: the Kingdom of Bahrain, the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the Republic of Cyprus, the Republic of Djibouti, the Republic of The Gambia, the Republic of Ghana, the Hellenic Republic (Greece), the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Rwanda, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - collectively representing nearly $3.5 trillion in GDP and a market of nearly 800 million people, more than 70% of whom are under the age of 35.Through cooperation and strategic dialogue, we drive the facilitation of mutually advantageous cross-border legislation. The DCO seeks to establish within its Member States the optimal infrastructure and policies for the rapid creation of inclusive and equitable digital economies within which all people, businesses, and societies can innovate and thrive. The DCO’s vision is to work towards a world in which every nation, business, and person has a fair opportunity to prosper in the digital economy.In pursuit of the Member States’ common interests, the DCO works collaboratively with governments, the private sector, international organizations, NGOs, and civil society to enable more inclusive digital transformation and the growth of the digital economy.The DCO’s key initiatives include programs to enhance cross-border data flows, promote market expansion for SMEs, empower digital entrepreneurs, and advance digital inclusion among women, and the youth, and other underrepresented populations.More information about the DCO can be found atFor media enquiries, please contact media@DCO.org

